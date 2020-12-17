search
COVID-19: How does Level 3 differ to Level 4 for Scottish golfers?

Golf News

COVID-19: How does Level 3 differ to Level 4 for Scottish golfers?

By bunkered.co.uk11 December, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus Amateur Golf Golf In Scotland Scottish news Golf Clubs Scottish Government
Pro Shop Sign

From 6pm this evening, the 11 Scottish council authorities that have been living under the tightest COVID-19 lockdown measures for several weeks will see some of those restrictions relaxed.

Glasgow City, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, and East and West Dunbartonshire, as well as Stirling, West Lothian, North and South Lanarkshire, and East and South Ayrshire will move from the Scottish Government’s Level 4 restrictions into Level 3.

They will join the likes of Perth & Kinross, Fife, North Ayrshire, Clackmannashire and Dundee in the second highest of the Scottish Government’s tiers.

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

But how does Level 3 different from Level 4 for golfers?

Here’s a quick explainer of what you can and can’t do in Level 3…

On-course activities

Groups of up to four golfers can play together with no restrictions on the number of households. All tee times must be booked in advance.

Clubhouses

All clubhouse facilities, such as locker rooms and toilets, may open and both indoor and outdoor and outdoor hospitality can continue. The sale of alcohol, however, is prohibited and last entry into hospitality must be 5pm in advance of a 6pm closing time.

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's former coach

Pro shops / Retail shops

All professional and retail shops may remain open. As was the case in Level 4, starter facilities may also operate provided that appropriate physical distancing and hygiene measures are in place.

Other facilities

All indoor practice facilities, such as indoor driving ranges, swing studios and club fitting, may open. As was the case in Level 4, outdoor driving ranges are allowed to be open on the condition that appropriate physical distancing and hygiene measures are in place.

• Keith Pelley outlines plans for Scottish Open

Coaching

All coaching permitted but group lessons should not exceed 30 people.

Travelling to play

Golfers aged 18 and older should avoid any unnecessary travel into or out of the local area and are advised to keep journeys within the area to an absolute minimum. Those under the age of 18 may travel to other levels for organised sport.

