search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCOVID-19: How golf clubs are affected by new lockdown rules

Golf News

COVID-19: How golf clubs are affected by new lockdown rules

By Michael McEwan10 September, 2020
Scottish Golf COVID-19 coronavirus Golf In Scotland Scottish news Golf Clubs Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Scottish Golf Flag

Scottish Golf has moved swiftly to clarify how the country's golf clubs will be required to adapt following a tightening of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Firs Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today announced that the number of people allowed to meet up in households, gardens, pubs and restaurants across the country has been reduced to six over concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating".

Scotland is currently recording an average of three times more positive cases of the virus each day than it was three weeks ago.

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

Changes that were expected to come into effect next week have been put back until October 5 at the earliest, meaning that spectators will not be able to return to sports stadia and other venues at any point in the next three weeks.

Naturally, the country's golfers are asking how these new regulations impact them - if at all?

Listen!

IS $15M TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF?

Scottish Golf has today issued the guidance to all affiliated clubs to advise them  how to proceed.

It read: "Following the First Minister’s update in Parliament today, Scottish Golf would like to clarify that on-course golf activities can continue under our current Phase 3 Guidance, with up to four players from four different households allowed to participate together."

• Dustin Johnson is golf's latest $15m man

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

• Player recommends 2020 Masters honorary starter

Golf Clubs with hospitality venues are also required to note that the following changes will come into effect from Monday, September 14:

• A maximum of six people from two households can meet both indoors and outdoors;

• Staff are required by law to wear face coverings;

• Customers are required to wear face coverings while moving around inside a hospitality venue, such as entering or exiting a venue or going to the toilet.

To stay up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 updates from Scottish Golf, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro blasted over "heartless" COVID tweet
Nelly Korda in pole position to win maiden major
US Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?
Portugal Masters champ relieved to be back playing again
John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow