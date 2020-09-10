COVID-19: How golf clubs are affected by new lockdown rules

Scottish Golf has moved swiftly to clarify how the country's golf clubs will be required to adapt following a tightening of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.



Firs Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today announced that the number of people allowed to meet up in households, gardens, pubs and restaurants across the country has been reduced to six over concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating".

Scotland is currently recording an average of three times more positive cases of the virus each day than it was three weeks ago.

Changes that were expected to come into effect next week have been put back until October 5 at the earliest, meaning that spectators will not be able to return to sports stadia and other venues at any point in the next three weeks.

Naturally, the country's golfers are asking how these new regulations impact them - if at all?

Scottish Golf has today issued the guidance to all affiliated clubs to advise them how to proceed.

It read: "Following the First Minister’s update in Parliament today, Scottish Golf would like to clarify that on-course golf activities can continue under our current Phase 3 Guidance, with up to four players from four different households allowed to participate together."



Golf Clubs with hospitality venues are also required to note that the following changes will come into effect from Monday, September 14:



• A maximum of six people from two households can meet both indoors and outdoors;

• Staff are required by law to wear face coverings;

• Customers are required to wear face coverings while moving around inside a hospitality venue, such as entering or exiting a venue or going to the toilet.

To stay up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 updates from Scottish Golf, click here.