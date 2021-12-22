search
COVID-19: Scottish golf clubs to reintroduce measures

Golf News

COVID-19: Scottish golf clubs to reintroduce measures

By Michael McEwan22 December, 2021
Measures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are to be reintroduced at golf clubs in Scotland in response to the spread of the so-called Omicron variant.

From December 27, clubs are advised to implement one-metre physical distancing between groups in clubhouses and other indoor hospitality settings.

No more than three households may be represented per group, with table service required in settings where alcohol is being served. Face coverings should also be worn at all times in indoor settings, subject to exemptions.

bunkered.co.uk understands that updated guidance was sent by Scottish Golf to all of its affiliated clubs this morning.

This comes on the back of new restrictions announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday afternoon in response to the ‘increasing challenge’ posed by the Omicron variant.

A number of outdoor events, including Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay street party, have been cancelled with a number of other measures being introduced on Boxing Day for three weeks.

Omicron is now reckoned to be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Scotland, accounting for 62.9% of all cases.

Robert MacIntyre lands huge new sponsor
