COVID-19: Scottish golf clubs to reintroduce measures

Measures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are to be reintroduced at golf clubs in Scotland in response to the spread of the so-called Omicron variant.

From December 27, clubs are advised to implement one-metre physical distancing between groups in clubhouses and other indoor hospitality settings.

No more than three households may be represented per group, with table service required in settings where alcohol is being served. Face coverings should also be worn at all times in indoor settings, subject to exemptions.

• New Scottish golf and tennis centre approved

• Bryson addresses steroid "rumours" in new video

bunkered.co.uk understands that updated guidance was sent by Scottish Golf to all of its affiliated clubs this morning.

ENTER OUR PRIZE-A-DAY

ADVENT CALENDAR!





This comes on the back of new restrictions announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday afternoon in response to the ‘increasing challenge’ posed by the Omicron variant.

• Tiger plays down prospect of tour return



• The case for golf being on the school curriculum

A number of outdoor events, including Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay street party, have been cancelled with a number of other measures being introduced on Boxing Day for three weeks.

Omicron is now reckoned to be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Scotland, accounting for 62.9% of all cases.