search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCOVID-19: Scottish Golf provides new update for Scottish golfers

Golf News

COVID-19: Scottish Golf provides new update for Scottish golfers

By Ryan Crombie23 April, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf Golf Clubs Golf Coures Scottish Golf
Scottish Flag

All golfers in Scotland can return to playing competitions from Monday April 26, as per the latest guidelines issued by Scottish Golf.

The update, which was sent to member golf clubs on Friday morning, also stated that clubhouses, as well as outdoor hospitality, can open on the same day.

In guidance, which was issued last week, golfers could travel outwith a club’s local authority area travel for a non-competitive game of golf but not to play in club comeptitions.

The new guidance, coming into effect on Monday, changes that and permits golfers to travel to any local authority to take part in competitive rounds, medals and events.

• New study reveals golf's biggest earner per shot

• LET pro outlines travel concerns ahead of season

• Raging golf fans react to PGA Tour bonus scheme

“We know that April 26 is a date that will have been circled in the diaries of both golf clubs and golfers across Scotland for some time,” read a statement from Scottish Golf.

“We are delighted that we can continue to make progress out of lockdown. We would remind everyone to continue to follow the latest guidance and take the required precautions to ensure we can continue to benefit from these new relaxations.

“Please note that detail for all other levels remains indicative at this stage and could be subject to further relaxation or change.”

• Scots pro launches new junior foundation

Here’s a full list of updates which will come into effect on April 26…

- Adults living in Level 3 or Level 4 areas may leave their local authority area to participate in informal exercise and organised sport that starts and finishes in the same place.

- Clubhouse facilities may open.

- All indoor hospitality may operate until 8pm, allowing six people from two households to meet. No alcohol is permitted.

- All outdoor hospitality may resume. Groups may consist of up to 6 people from 6 households. Alcohol may be served, and licensing times apply.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - lockdown

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Golf Coures

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?
Stableford
play button
WHICH OF THESE IS THE BEST HYBRID OF 2021?
Hybrids
play button
HOW TO PLAY BUNKER SHOTS LIKE A PRO
Bunker Play
play button
INSIDE THE SWING OF TOMMY FLEETWOOD | SWING ANALYSIS
Tommy Fleetwood
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Pro breaks down in tears after securing first PGA Tour start
OPINION Welcome to "Generation Greed", where everything is for sale
UK club devastated by arson attack
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Australian duo “all in” for Japan Olympics

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow