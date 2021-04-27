COVID-19: Scottish Golf provides new update for Scottish golfers

All golfers in Scotland can return to playing competitions from Monday April 26, as per the latest guidelines issued by Scottish Golf.

The update, which was sent to member golf clubs on Friday morning, also stated that clubhouses, as well as outdoor hospitality, can open on the same day.

In guidance, which was issued last week, golfers could travel outwith a club’s local authority area travel for a non-competitive game of golf but not to play in club comeptitions.

The new guidance, coming into effect on Monday, changes that and permits golfers to travel to any local authority to take part in competitive rounds, medals and events.

“We know that April 26 is a date that will have been circled in the diaries of both golf clubs and golfers across Scotland for some time,” read a statement from Scottish Golf.

“We are delighted that we can continue to make progress out of lockdown. We would remind everyone to continue to follow the latest guidance and take the required precautions to ensure we can continue to benefit from these new relaxations.

“Please note that detail for all other levels remains indicative at this stage and could be subject to further relaxation or change.”

Here’s a full list of updates which will come into effect on April 26…

- Adults living in Level 3 or Level 4 areas may leave their local authority area to participate in informal exercise and organised sport that starts and finishes in the same place.

- Clubhouse facilities may open.

- All indoor hospitality may operate until 8pm, allowing six people from two households to meet. No alcohol is permitted.

- All outdoor hospitality may resume. Groups may consist of up to 6 people from 6 households. Alcohol may be served, and licensing times apply.