COVID-19: Significant number of tour pros not yet vaccinated

Golf News

COVID-19: Significant number of tour pros not yet vaccinated

By Michael McEwan21 October, 2021
COVID-19 Tour News PGA Tour European Tour LPGA Ladies European Tour Asian Tour vaccine
Vaccine Story

A significant number of players on the PGA Tour and European Tour are yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bunkered.co.ukhas learned. 

At present, 85% of the European Tour’s playing membership has received both doses of the vaccine.

On the PGA Tour, the number provided is 83%. However, in the case of the latter, the number represents all of the circuit’s “constituents”, comprising players, caddies, essential staff such as rules officials, media officials and others who have close contact with players.

It is believed that the number of playing members to have received both doses is somewhere between 70% and 80%.

The Ladies European Tour revealed that approximately 90% of its members are fully vaccinated. The LPGA has not, as yet, responded to bunkered.co.uk’s request for the vaccination status of its member players.

It is not currently mandatory for players to be vaccinated on any of the four aforementioned tours.

That’s in contrast to the Asian Tour which recently announced plans for its long-awaited resumption. On hiatus since the initial COVID lockdown in March 2020, it intends to get underway again next month with back-to-back tournaments in Thailand, followed by two more events in Singapore after Christmas.

As a condition of entry for these events, the tour is mandating that players are double jabbed.

A spokesperson for the Asian Tour told bunkered.co.uk: “As we have not been tournament active since March 2020 - and combined our 2020 & 2021 schedules as a result - a number of “Members” haven’t played in any of our events in the current cycle and hence haven’t paid their annual Membership fee and therefore aren’t strictly classified as Members at this time.”

The news comes as the World Health Organisation announced a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week. The agency also reported about 2.7 million new cases and more than 46,000 deaths worldwide last week.

In the UK, the number of infections has surged to levels not seen since mid-July, prompting fears of a return to some mitigation measures with winter fast approaching.

