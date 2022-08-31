Cristiano Ronaldo wants to demolish golf clubhouse

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is attempting to buy a golf clubhouse – just so he can demolish it as it “spoils his view”.

As first reported by the Sun, the Manchester United forward is building a new £17 million home at Quinta da Marinha near Lisbon in his native Portugal.

But Oitavos Golf Club, which is next door to the 37-year-old's plush pad, is giving him a headache as the clubhouse is in the way of the view from the house, which is still under construction.

“The clubhouse was a problem for him so he wants the problem removed,” a sources is reported to have said.

"Cost is not an issue – he is a perfectionist who can afford perfection.”

Ronaldo, linked with a move away from Manchester United, is said to be planning to settle in the new home with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

According to reports, Ronaldo’s lawyers are in negotiation with the club’s owner Miguel Champalimaud.

He is said to be willing to pay for the clubhouse and car park to be relocated in its entirety in order to make way for a driveway to his new home.

The Portugal international is also claimed to be considering buying an entire Italian quarry so the marble in his new pad remains exclusive.

