search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCristiano Ronaldo wants to demolish golf clubhouse

Golf News

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to demolish golf clubhouse

By Jamie Hall25 August, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Golf News manchester united
Cristiano Ronaldo Clubhouse

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is attempting to buy a golf clubhouse – just so he can demolish it as it “spoils his view”.

As first reported by the Sun, the Manchester United forward is building a new £17 million home at Quinta da Marinha near Lisbon in his native Portugal.

But Oitavos Golf Club, which is next door to the 37-year-old's plush pad, is giving him a headache as the clubhouse is in the way of the view from the house, which is still under construction.

• DP World Tour "missed" Dustin Johnson chance

• Rory McIlroy takes swipe at Phil Mickelson

“The clubhouse was a problem for him so he wants the problem removed,” a sources is reported to have said.

"Cost is not an issue – he is a perfectionist who can afford perfection.”

Ronaldo, linked with a move away from Manchester United, is said to be planning to settle in the new home with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

According to reports, Ronaldo’s lawyers are in negotiation with the club’s owner Miguel Champalimaud.

• Woods and McIlroy launch new company

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

He is said to be willing to pay for the clubhouse and car park to be relocated in its entirety in order to make way for a driveway to his new home.

The Portugal international is also claimed to be considering buying an entire Italian quarry so the marble in his new pad remains exclusive.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Portugal

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - manchester united

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch
6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections
DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims
Whistling Straits owner Herb Kohler dies aged 83
Phil Mickelson takes fresh swipe at PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow