A former PGA Tour winner branded Rory McIlroy a “cry baby” after the world No.1 said he felt “betrayed” by his former Ryder Cup team-mates.

The new world No.1 referred to the likes of Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, all of whom have jeopardised their future participation by signing with LIV Golf.

In an interview with The Guardian, McIlroy described the players’ actions as “disruptive” and questioned their commitment to the Ryder Cup.

However, that did not please PGA Tour pro Charlie Beljan, who took to the bunkered Facebook page to brand the 33-year-old “the biggest cry baby”.

McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings for the ninth time thanks to his win at the CJ Cup last weekend.

Beljan, meanwhile, whose only PGA Tour victory came ten years ago, is tied on 2,815th - i.e. joint bottom - in the rankings and played just one qualifying event this year, the Puerto Rico Open.

Poulter, meanwhile, refuted McIlroy’s claims and insisted he would be ready to represent Europe if he is eligible and selected.

“Unless we have been told we can’t qualify I am still ready to play as much as I can and try and make that team,” he said.

“My commitment to the Ryder Cup goes before me. I don’t think that should ever come into question.”