search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro hits out at "cry baby" Rory McIlroy

Golf News

PGA Tour pro hits out at "cry baby" Rory McIlroy

By Jamie Hall29 October, 2022
Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup PGA Tour LIV Golf Charlie Beljan
Rory Mcilroy Cry Baby

A former PGA Tour winner branded Rory McIlroy a “cry baby” after the world No.1 said he felt “betrayed” by his former Ryder Cup team-mates.

The new world No.1 referred to the likes of Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, all of whom have jeopardised their future participation by signing with LIV Golf.

In an interview with The Guardian, McIlroy described the players’ actions as “disruptive” and questioned their commitment to the Ryder Cup.

• Trump: R&A "want Open at Turnberry"

• Bryson DeChambeau slams "childish" PGA Tour

However, that did not please PGA Tour pro Charlie Beljan, who took to the bunkered Facebook page to brand the 33-year-old “the biggest cry baby”.

McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings for the ninth time thanks to his win at the CJ Cup last weekend.

Screenshot 2022 10 28 At 09 42 05

Beljan, meanwhile, whose only PGA Tour victory came ten years ago, is tied on 2,815th - i.e. joint bottom - in the rankings and played just one qualifying event this year, the Puerto Rico Open.

Poulter, meanwhile, refuted McIlroy’s claims and insisted he would be ready to represent Europe if he is eligible and selected.

• PGA Tour pro "seriously injured" in crash

• Want to work at the Masters? Now's your chance

“Unless we have been told we can’t qualify I am still ready to play as much as I can and try and make that team,” he said.

“My commitment to the Ryder Cup goes before me. I don’t think that should ever come into question.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Charlie Beljan

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher and Robert MacIntyre call for grassroots golf support
PGA Tour responds to Bubba Watson claims
Tiger Woods hole-in-one ball set for auction
Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale
Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Rotate behind the ball
Watch
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow