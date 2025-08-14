Sign up for our daily newsletter
The PGA Tour is set to welcome a Waffle House-loving cult hero to the circuit in 2026.
Neal Shipley – whose legend continues to grow – is #TOURBound after locking up his playing status through the Korn Ferry Tour.
The 24-year-old turned professional last year and won twice on the developmental tour this season, sealing one of 20 cards available through the KFT’s standings.
His points tally, buoyed by five consecutive top ten finishes, was enough to guarantee the move with almost two months of the season left.
And the news was announced to him live on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.
“I have an official announcement for you and I don’t think you know this, but you might’ve known that it was around the corner,” McAfee said.
“Each year, 20 players earn a PGA Tour card through their position on the end of season Korn Ferry Tour points list.
“Throughout the season, the PGA Tour monitors players at the top of the list and when they meet a certain threshold, they are declared #TourBound, which means they’ve locked up their PGA Tour card for the following season.”
He continued: “Neal Shipley, it is with our honour, and I kind of gave it away there, you have a brain so you certainly understood what was going on and have been following along, but we are so incredibly lucky to be part of a moment that we hope changes the trajectory of your life, your family’s life, and everything you have going on.
“Congratulations, brother. With two massive comeback wins this season, you’re a top 100 player in the world now. You’ve officially locked up your PGA Tour card.”
Shipley went under the spotlight at the 2024 Masters, where he was paired with Tiger Woods for the final round – and finished as the low amateur.
His crowning moment in Butler Cabin went viral as cameras picked him up side-eyeing a Green Jacket.
The American’s rise from a runner-up effort at the US Amateur to Augusta National was then documented on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Full Swing”, which offered insight into his somewhat relatable college lifestyle.
Up next is the PGA Tour, with his first start likely to come at the Sony Open, in Hawaii, in January.
