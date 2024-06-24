Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour will welcome back a fan favourite next season.

Just seven months after losing his card, Harry Higgs is set for a return to the top table. And it’s on merit.

The 32–year–old enjoyed an all–time run on the Korn Ferry Tour this season with consecutive play–off wins – a feat never achieved on the feeder circuit.

Winning the AdventHealth Championship and Visit Knoxville Open all but secured his return before last weekend’s T4 finish sealed it.

Currently second on the season-long standings, Higgs clinched his spot in the top 30. Players filling those positions after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn 2025 PGA Tour membership.

• Scottie Scheffler smashes long-standing Tiger Woods record

• Seeing red: The LIV Golf ‘curse’ strikes again

And it was never in doubt, according to Higgs’ friend, and PGA Tour winner, Joel Dahmen.

“It wasn’t a matter of if he was coming back, it was just a matter of when,” Dahmen said at the RBC Canadian Open.

“To see (him) go back-to-back… Harry’s one of the best players in the world and he’s showing it. Pretty cool that he’ll be back out (on the PGA Tour) again next year.”

Higgs lost his card at the end of 2023 after falling out of the top 125 in the final FedEx Cup standings.

The American was number 145 on the list, meaning he had conditional status on tour this season but has only played in four events.

One of which was the US Open at Pinehurst after earning a spot in the field through Final Qualifying.

• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship

• Iconic player-caddie duo make shock decision to reunite

However, it’s been back to the Korn Ferry Tour for Higgs who has contested nine events this season, starting with T14 and T16 finishes before three consecutive missed cuts.

Higgs bounced back in the most unthinkable manner, though, with back-to-back wins. The first even had room for an eagle chip-in to make the sudden-death shootout.

He’d go on to claim his first tour win in five years.

After featuring in the US Open, he said: “There were also some dark moments where maybe a little bit of self-doubt creeps in.

“I focused on the work. I kept working and doing the things that I thought I needed to do to get better … It’s nice to get some results, but I feel like I’m on the right track for years to come.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.