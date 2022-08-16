D+D Real Czech Masters 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the DP World Tour is heading to Prague for the D+D Real Czech Masters.

It’s certain to be another interesting week on the European circuit as players fight it out for position in the end-of-season standings.

Once again the event will be held at the Albatross Golf Resort, as it has been since its inception in 2014. Over the last few years it has become a staple of the DP World Tour schedule.

Past winners include the likes of Ryder Cup stars Thomas Pieters and Jamie Donaldson, while Johannes Veerman is the defending champion.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the week ahead...

D+D Real Czech Masters details

Course: Albatross Golf Resort, Prague

Course stats: 7,468 yards, Par 72

Defending champion: Johannes Veerman

Purse: $1,750,000

Winner’s share: $297,500

D+D Real Czech Masters betting tips

Here’s how the favourites stack up at the moment.

Thomas Pieters 13/2

Victor Perez 12/1

Eddie Pepperell 18/1

Ian Poulter 22/1

Hennie Du Plessis 22/1

Thriston Lawrence 25/1

Richard Mansell 25/1

Laurie Canter 25/1

John Catlin 30/1

Rory Sabbatini 30/1

The bunkered Bet

Marcel Schneider (80/1)

The German is enjoying a decent return to the DP World Tour after a couple of years on the Challenge Tour. He’s had a number of top-20 finishes - now it’s time for him to convert one into a win.

Odds available in the week of the tournament and are correct at the time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.



D+D Real Czech Masters: How to watch on TV

As usual, Sky Sports is showing the event in the UK and Ireland. Coverage begins at noon on Sky Sports Golf.

