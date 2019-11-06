TV presenter wears golf shoes live on air

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was caught out by viewers for his peculiar choice of golf-themed fashion on Tuesday morning.



Walker, 43, was called out by a fan for wearing what looked like a trainer and suit combo as he presented the BBC’s morning show.



Forget the general election; this is this morning’s news Trainers and suit? @mrdanwalker Tchoh! 😂 #BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/FzMlYQGzKO — Alli Burke 🐝 (@alliburkephoto) November 5, 2019

However, Walker was quick to make light of the situation, pointing out that the shoes were actually the latest release from FootJoy.

They are actually a combo of golf / casual shoes 😂🏌🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yjzP9aI6EY — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 5, 2019

The pictured shoes are FootJoy’s all-new Flex LE1 golf shoes, released last month.



The BBC presenter is well-known for his avid love of golf and recently won at the BMW PGA pro-am tournament at Wentworth.



The new to the market FootJoy shoes are a hybrid creation that delivers versatility and performance on the course, in the clubhouse and, it would seem, in the BBC studios.

The shoes are available in three colour options, grey, tan and navy.

RRP- £109

Cool delivery at HQ this morning... pic.twitter.com/9KNYSsX1Ch — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) November 6, 2019