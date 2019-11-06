search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTV presenter wears golf shoes live on air

Golf News

TV presenter wears golf shoes live on air

By Ryan Crombie06 November, 2019
FootJoy News BBC Dan Walker Golf News Gear
Dan Walker

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was caught out by viewers for his peculiar choice of golf-themed fashion on Tuesday morning.

Walker, 43, was called out by a fan for wearing what looked like a trainer and suit combo as he presented the BBC’s morning show.

• Jack Nicklaus' new Scottish course moves a step closer

However, Walker was quick to make light of the situation, pointing out that the shoes were actually the latest release from FootJoy.

• Greg Norman reveals how Tiger Woods snubbed him

The pictured shoes are FootJoy’s all-new Flex LE1 golf shoes, released last month.

The BBC presenter is well-known for his avid love of golf and recently won at the BMW PGA pro-am tournament at Wentworth.

• Whose bagman has been named 'Caddie of the Year'?

Flexle1

The new to the market FootJoy shoes are a hybrid creation that delivers versatility and performance on the course, in the clubhouse and, it would seem, in the BBC studios.

• What would be the "icing on the cake" for Shane Lowry?

The shoes are available in three colour options, grey, tan and navy.

RRP- £109

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - News

Related Articles - BBC

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger's playing captaincy queried by former Ryder Cup skipper
Tiger picks himself as wild card for Presidents Cup
New membership finance solution launched for UK golf clubs
Popular Scots club facing £1.3 MILLION debt crisis
Anger after top Scottish course is vandalised

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow