Danielle Kang expecting 'rowdy' Solheim crowd

Team US star, Danielle Kang, is predicting things will get ‘rowdy’ at the Solheim Cup in September.



The American, who has already secured her spot on the USA team for next month, was a huge character on her Solheim Cup debut in 2017 at Des Moines. Kang refused to hit her opening tee shot until the US fans were cheering loud enough and went on to claim three points from a possible four over the course of the tournament.

Now, with the biennial tournament coming back across the Atlantic, the Californian is expecting a similar level of noise from the European supporters.



“I haven’t played a Solheim Cup overseas yet but I know that the European fans, when in their numbers, can get pretty loud and rowdy when they are excited,” Kang told bunkered.co.uk.

“I really enjoyed the crowds the last time. All of the energy that they brought throughout the entire event was amazing.

“I am excited to see how the fans and tournament will pan out in Europe. For me I’m keen to see how the European fans will react when we are on the tee boxes and greens hitting shots. We got the support last time round but, because this is an away game, it will definitely be different.”

As well as expecting a test from the home supporters, Kang admitted that there are some concerns over how she and her team will cope with the Scottish climate.

“Personally, one of the biggest challenges will be battling the weather. I’m not too keen on the cold, but that is part of British golf – the wind, the rain and the weather constantly changing.

“I think that’s one of the areas the home players will definitely have an advantage on because I would say that us American’s are not as used to it.”



Even though Kang has already sealed her Team USA spot, there are still places up for grabs for others until the conclusion of the Canadian Women’s Open later this month. Experienced campaigners, such as Cristie Kerr and Stacy Lewis, remain on the outside looking in while numerous rookies have locked themselves into the American side.

“We have been keeping tabs on the European side that is assembling but I definitely think the focus is on ourselves. The main reason for that is the fact that, for us, there will be lots of new faces coming and it will be interesting to see how that pans out.

“There’s no doubt going to be some new faces on the European side but I definitely feel like our team is shaping up with some extremely fresh faces in there.”