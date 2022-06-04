search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDanielle Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

Golf News

Danielle Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

By Michael McEwan04 June, 2022
Danielle Kang tumour US Women's Open Major Championships women's golf
Danielle Kang

Major champion Danielle Kang has revealed that she is playing in this week's US Women's Open with a tumour on her spine.

The 29-year-old American scraped through to the weekend of this week's championship at Pine Needles and, after finishing her second round, she made a shock revelation about her health.

It is unclear at this stage whether the tumour is malignant or benign.

"I've gone through a lot of procedures so far, and with the process of elimination we are narrowing it down," said the Solheim Cup star. "It's going to take time.

• "It's time": Bryson DeChambeau drops hint

• DJ explains reasons for shock LIV U-turn

Kang has been troubled by back problems all year and was forced to withdraw from two tournaments earlier this season with back pain.

"Right now, it's not as simple as blaming the tumour to be the problem," she added. "It's not just that I have an issue with my back. There is more to it.

"The scary part is that, I understand, and I didn't want to publicise it, but I know it got out. There's more to it. I just don't want to really discuss the details of what's going on in my back."

The world No.12 added that she intends to take some time after this week to get to the bottom of the issue.

"I've been working with (my doctor) and he has been really great, and my physio has gone above and beyond. They're just keeping me together. My goal was to play this week. I didn't want to miss it. 

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot

• LIV Golf Series field finally announced

"For the last seven or eight weeks, I've done everything I can to get here. After this week, I will focus on addressing the issue and then try to figure it out from there."

Kang shot rounds of 71 and 74 to make the cut on the number (+3) at Pine Needles. 

Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae share the 36-hoel lead on nine-under, two shots clear of Hye-Jin Choi and Anna Nordqvist.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Danielle Kang

Related Articles - US Women's Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - women's golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Fellow pro says LIV-bound Kevin Na "won't be missed"
Kevin Na sensationally RESIGNS from PGA Tour
"Being blind doesn't mean you can't play golf"
Bryson DeChambeau explains why he snubbed LIV Golf
Danielle Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow