Danielle Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

Major champion Danielle Kang has revealed that she is playing in this week's US Women's Open with a tumour on her spine.

The 29-year-old American scraped through to the weekend of this week's championship at Pine Needles and, after finishing her second round, she made a shock revelation about her health.

It is unclear at this stage whether the tumour is malignant or benign.

"I've gone through a lot of procedures so far, and with the process of elimination we are narrowing it down," said the Solheim Cup star. "It's going to take time.

Kang has been troubled by back problems all year and was forced to withdraw from two tournaments earlier this season with back pain.

"Right now, it's not as simple as blaming the tumour to be the problem," she added. "It's not just that I have an issue with my back. There is more to it.

"The scary part is that, I understand, and I didn't want to publicise it, but I know it got out. There's more to it. I just don't want to really discuss the details of what's going on in my back."



The world No.12 added that she intends to take some time after this week to get to the bottom of the issue.

"I've been working with (my doctor) and he has been really great, and my physio has gone above and beyond. They're just keeping me together. My goal was to play this week. I didn't want to miss it.

"For the last seven or eight weeks, I've done everything I can to get here. After this week, I will focus on addressing the issue and then try to figure it out from there."

Kang shot rounds of 71 and 74 to make the cut on the number (+3) at Pine Needles.

Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae share the 36-hoel lead on nine-under, two shots clear of Hye-Jin Choi and Anna Nordqvist.