Danielle Kang reveals why she deliberately misses greens

Golf News

Danielle Kang reveals why she deliberately misses greens

By Jamie Hall01 April, 2022
Danielle Kang

She might be having the best start to a season in her career – but Danielle Kang felt drastic action was needed to improve her game.

The 2017 Women’s PGA champion was so unhappy with her short game that she deliberately missed greens at the JTBC Classic in order to work on her chipping.

"I've been chipping kind of weird so I missed couple greens on purpose last week, and I was talking about it with my coach and they thought it was the most absurd thing they had ever heard," the 29-year-old said.

"My friend David Lipsky was like, 'You did what?' I said, 'You've never done that?' No, nobody does that."

Kang claimed the only way she could practice under the kind of pressure she wanted to replicate was to do it in a tournament scenario.

“I have to figure it out eventually, so I have to keep chipping in a tournament scenario when I have to make an up and down," Kang said.

"And you can't really recreate what you feel in a competition unless you're in competition. I've tried.

“People can use gambling or putting money or whatever it may be, but for me, in that moment there is nothing I want more than to make par from a specific place."

"I can't recreate that unless it's at an event," she added.

"I'm just trying to mishit and fail and see if I can recover the best that I can. It's an internal feeling that I'm working on. So technique is just part of it. It's not most of it."

