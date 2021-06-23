Danielle Kang wants LPGA to ban green reading books

LPGA star Danielle Kang might wear a hoody and joggers, but she’s an old school traditionalist at heart.

She wants the LPGA to ban green reading books.

Playing in this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship - where range finders are being used for the first time - Kang said she wasn’t aware that the PGA Tour were considering whether to ban green reading books.

Luke Donald, Ian Poulter and new US Open champion Jon Rahm have all called for greens books to be outlawed.

“I'm kind of old school golfer,” she said. “So I don't even believe in greens books. I don't even carry one. I believe that green reading is a skill.”

• US Open hopeful four-putts from FIVE FEET

• Rahm produces epic US Open finish



She added that she didn’t think range finders would speed up play, citing the importance of a caddie to a player and that the skills of a caddie should be appreciated more.

“Range finders… I don't think they’re going to speed up play, just like I don't think putting with the pin in is speeding up play. It hasn't. I believe that caddies… work hard. I mean, some caddies are veteran caddies, they know how to get cover numbers, like being able to adjust, doing math is part of golf, adding and subtracting, sometimes making a mistake that you added instead of subtracted - that's just part of the game. It's part of life.”

She added: “If you take that out of play, I don't know, I guess there might be less mistakes, I don't know. I see it as a little bit of a downside for just taking a classic game away.”

Asked if she would like the LPGA to ban the books, Kang said it would be a positive move for the sport, which she says is about “feel”.

“Yeah, I would like to see that. It's a skill. You should be able to read them. Whether it's aim pointing, you should be able to feel. Golf is feel. But it's yardage books as well.

"I'm really extreme. I'm okay with having a tournament with no yardage books and no range finders and no yardages, so I don't know. Just eyeball the entire way, maybe."