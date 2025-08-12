Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Closing Swing of the DP World Tour season comes to an end at the Danish Golf Championship this week – but how much prize money is on the line?

Well, $200,000 will be awarded to the winner of the six-event series, while the winner of this week’s event will claim $467,500 from the total prize fund.

That stands at $2.75 million for the tournament, which is set to tee off at a new venue for the first time.

For the second week in a row, the DP World Tour is visiting a new layout, with Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen taking centre stage.

Established in 1974, it is one of Denmark’s largest golf clubs with 1,800 members, including DP World Tour pro Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. Meanwhile, it will be a first visit to the capital city.

Frenchman Frederic Lacroix will defend his title after storming to victory 12 months ago, and he’ll be joined in the field by a host of home heroes. Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard will be in action and hoping to impress with the Ryder Cup looming.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship…

Danish Golf Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $467,500

2: $302,500

3: $173,250

4: $137,500

5: $116,600

6: $96,250

7: $82,500

8: $68,750

9: $61,600

10: $55,000

11: $50,600

12: $47,300

13: $44,275

14: $42,075

15: $40,425

16: $38,775

17: $37,125

18: $35,475

19: $34,100

20: $33,000

21: $31,900

22: $31,075

23: $30,250

24: $29,425

25: $27,775

26: $27,775

27: $26,950

28: $26,125

29: $25,300

30: $24,475

31: $23,650

32: $22,825

33: $22,000

34: $21,175

35: $20,350

36: $19,525

37: $18,975

38: $18,425

39: $17,875

40: $17,325

41: $16,775

42: $16,225

43: $15,675

44: $15,125

45: $14,575

46: $14,025

47: $13,475

48: $12,925

49: $12,375

50: $11,825

51: $11,275

52: $10,725

53: $10,175

54: $9,625

55: $9,350

56: $9,075

57: $8,800

58: $8,525

59: $8,250

60: $7,975

61: $7,700

62: $7,425

63: $7,150

64: $6,875

65: $6,600

66: $6,325

67: $6,050

68: $5,775

69: $5,500

70: $5,225