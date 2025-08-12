Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Closing Swing of the DP World Tour season comes to an end at the Danish Golf Championship this week – but how much prize money is on the line?
Well, $200,000 will be awarded to the winner of the six-event series, while the winner of this week’s event will claim $467,500 from the total prize fund.
That stands at $2.75 million for the tournament, which is set to tee off at a new venue for the first time.
For the second week in a row, the DP World Tour is visiting a new layout, with Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen taking centre stage.
Established in 1974, it is one of Denmark’s largest golf clubs with 1,800 members, including DP World Tour pro Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. Meanwhile, it will be a first visit to the capital city.
Frenchman Frederic Lacroix will defend his title after storming to victory 12 months ago, and he’ll be joined in the field by a host of home heroes. Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard will be in action and hoping to impress with the Ryder Cup looming.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship…
Danish Golf Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $467,500
2: $302,500
3: $173,250
4: $137,500
5: $116,600
6: $96,250
7: $82,500
8: $68,750
9: $61,600
10: $55,000
11: $50,600
12: $47,300
13: $44,275
14: $42,075
15: $40,425
16: $38,775
17: $37,125
18: $35,475
19: $34,100
20: $33,000
21: $31,900
22: $31,075
23: $30,250
24: $29,425
25: $27,775
26: $27,775
27: $26,950
28: $26,125
29: $25,300
30: $24,475
31: $23,650
32: $22,825
33: $22,000
34: $21,175
35: $20,350
36: $19,525
37: $18,975
38: $18,425
39: $17,875
40: $17,325
41: $16,775
42: $16,225
43: $15,675
44: $15,125
45: $14,575
46: $14,025
47: $13,475
48: $12,925
49: $12,375
50: $11,825
51: $11,275
52: $10,725
53: $10,175
54: $9,625
55: $9,350
56: $9,075
57: $8,800
58: $8,525
59: $8,250
60: $7,975
61: $7,700
62: $7,425
63: $7,150
64: $6,875
65: $6,600
66: $6,325
67: $6,050
68: $5,775
69: $5,500
70: $5,225
