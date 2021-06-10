search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDanny Willett: Ex Masters champ recovering after emergency op

Golf News

Danny Willett: Ex Masters champ recovering after emergency op

By bunkered.co.uk08 June, 2021
Danny Willett surgery Injuries PGA Tour Tour News The Memorial Ryder Cup team Europe
Danny Willett Operation

Whilst 2020 was a universally awful year for most of the population, Danny Willett can present a pretty strong case for 2021 being his own personal annus horribilis.

The 2016 Masters champion updated his social media followers on his latest travails from a hospital bed after undergoing emergency surgery .

Willett, 33, was admitted to hospital after being kept awake "most of Saturday night" with a pain that "turned out to be appendicitis". To his credit, despite his discomfort, he was still able to complete the Memorial Tournament, closing with a 73 to finish in a tie for 26th, before presumably getting checked over by docs.

• Premier Golf League "to launch in 2023"

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

Reassuring his fans that the op "went well", the Englishman added that he also had a hernia removed.

This latest drama continues a grim 2021 for Willett, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March and also had to have a wisdom tooth removed in April.

"All in all, it's been a great year," he joked.

His troubles are reflected in his world ranking. Having started the year 67th on the Official World Golf Ranking, he has slipped to 95th.

He has been restricted to just nine appearances on the PGA Tour since the turn of the year, with a best finish of eighth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

• OPINION: Brooks-Bryson "feud" sets bad precedents

A member of the last European team to contest the Ryder Cup on American soil back in 2016, he is currently just outside the automatic qualifying places for this year's match at Whistling Straits. He ranks 12th on the European Points List (top four to qualify) and 13th on the World Points List (top five not already qualified through the European Points List qualify).

However, if the old adage is correct, and bad luck comes in threes, then hopefully Willett will now be able to demonstrate the veracity of another cliché: beware the injured golfer.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Danny Willett

Related Articles - surgery

Related Articles - Injuries

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - The Memorial

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - team Europe

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Muslim women's golf event hailed a "huge success"
The Final Flight: The untold story of the crash that killed Payne Stewart
Robert MacIntyre planning early rise to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2020
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson "feud" won't affect Ryder Cup
PGA Tour pro calls for an end to Brooks-Bryson "social media BS"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
See all videos right arrow