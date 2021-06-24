Darren Clarke launches CBD range

Former Open Championship winner Darren Clarke has teamed up with Sana Lifestyle to launch a range of premium CBD oils, aimed at raising the bar in the golf CBD market.



The products, named Darren Clarke CBD, aim to help golfers sharpen and maintain focus, and has also been seen to reduce nervousness whilst playing. CBD can also be a vital part of a golfer’s post-round wellness routine and has been reported to speed up muscle recovery and relieve joint aches.

Setting Darren Clarke CBD apart from its competitors, the products are comprehensively tested by third-party regulators and assured to contain 0% THC, meaning that they are safe, non-psychoactive and ready for consumption.

“I’m thrilled to have teamed up with Sana Lifestyle to launch a range of oils for consumers actively exploring CBD-based wellness products that they can trust,” commented Clarke. “I’ve always looked to find marginal gains when it comes to my golf, and we are always searching for ways to improve our personal wellness.

“It will give golfers of all levels a better state of mind to remain calm under stress, allow them to deal with disappointment and keep the focus on the game ahead. I can’t wait to share our products with the golfing community.’’

Sana Lifestyle are one of UK’s premier wellness distributors and, alongside their sister company, Sana Healthcare, are one of the UK’s most credible distributors of cannabis-based products. They bring trust, transparency, and expertise into a complex industry often surrounded by stigma.

Darren Clarke CBD is initially launching two flavours of premium CBD Oil; Precision Orange and Precision Forest Fruits. These flavours will be available in two strengths: 1000mg and 2000mg, with a recommended retail price of £49.00 and £69.00, respectively.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Ben Hamburger, managing director at Sana Lifestyle, added: “Everyone at Sana Lifestyle is extremely excited to launch Darren Clarke CBD, and this is a fantastic opportunity to break through into the golf market.

“Darren is the ideal ambassador for both our brand and the sport we all love, and we can’t wait to take our first steps into the golf industry.”

Darren Clarke CBD will initially be available to purchase online at DarrenClarkeCBD.co.uk, and will be available in a selection of American Golf stores nationwide.