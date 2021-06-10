Dates revealed for Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2021

It’s official: Scottish Golf Tourism Week will return later this year following a COVID-enforced hiatus in 2020.

In anticipation of the continued relaxation of Covid restrictions, PSP Media Group has confirmed that the fifth annual edition of the hugely influential, innovative event will be staged at Fairmont St Andrews from November 15-18.

It is expected that all with a vested interest in Scotland’s golf tourism industry will herald the return of an event, supported by VisitScotland, that has had an overwhelmingly positive impact in supporting Scottish golf tourism in recent years.

Since the inaugural event in 2016, SGTW has more than doubled in size, putting more than 100 Scottish golf businesses directly in front of over 100 international tour operators and creating 4,000 face-to-face meetings.

These direct conversations at SGTW help to forge lasting relationships that will drive more international visitors to Scotland and reinforce the country’s status as the world’s premier golf destination.

Confirmation of this year’s date is a timely boost to the industry as the country emerges from a challenging year. SGTW 2021 aims to provide a platform to help reinvigorate the tourism industry for golf in Scotland by bringing together businesses to outline a clear path for recovery from the global pandemic.

“We’re delighted to be in a position to optimistically plan for the return of Scottish Golf Tourism Week,” said Tom Lovering, Commercial Director at PSP Media Group.

“SGTW has become a key part of Scotland’s ambitious long-term strategy to increase the value of golf tourism to the economy in Scotland. The growth of SGTW over its first four years was testament to the value of the event to all who attend in increasing numbers each year.

"While the events of the last year have been an undoubted setback, this is an opportunity to refocus on showcasing the best destinations in world golf and begin the process of regaining vital international tourism revenues in 2022.

Malcolm Roughead, the chief executive of VisitScotland, added: “It will be a great boost for the Scottish golf tourism industry to see SGTW returning in November after what has been an incredibly difficult couple of years. SGTW is an excellent opportunity for Scottish businesses to rekindle relationships with international buyers and to present themselves to an international audience in a coordinated and professional way.

“The feedback since the inception of SGTW in 2016 has been excellent and there is no doubt it can be a great platform for the future recovery of the golf tourism industry as we look forward to welcoming back our international visitors.”

Further updates on the event schedule will be available in due course.

• For more information on how to attend and be part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2021, click here.