David Booth a late WD ahead of Get Back To Golf finale

Bishopbriggs pro David Booth is a late withdrawal from the grand finale of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour, taking place at Dumbanie Links this weekend.

Booth, who booked his spot in the final after winning the ninth tournament of the season at Strathmore, has been forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

His place has been taken by Preston-based professional Iain Burrow who finished second in the Strathmore qualifier in August.

That is the only change to the qualifiers for this Sunday’s season-ending event.

Chris Maclean, Joe Bryce, John Henry and Michael Stewart tee off at 12.30pm, followed by Burrow, John Gallagher, Ryan Campbell and Jamie McLeary at 12.40pm. Andrew Thomson, Scott Herald, Ken Campbell and Fraser Moore go off in the third and final group at 12.50pm.

The 18-hole strokeplay tournament will see one player win a seven-night trip for two to Orlando, Florida, which includes accommodation, car hire, a voucher for a meal at Graeme McDowell’s Nona Blue Restaurant, and full use of all facilities at Eagle Creek Country Club.

The runner-up will enjoy a three-night trip for two to La Cala, Spain, with the player coming third receiving a three-night trip for two to the Marine Hotel in Brora, with golf at Brora, Golspie and Tain included.

A £1,500 prize fund will also be divided between the top six finishers, with a £500 prize up for grabs to the player who is nearest the pin at the par-3 eighth. Another £250 spot prize will go to the player who is nearest the pin on the par-3 16th.

Sunday’s tournament will bring the curtain down on the second season of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour. Devised by ex European Tour pro Alan Tait, the competition was originally designed to provide welcome respite from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for its participants. It proved so successful that it returned bigger and better in 2021, with plans afoot to continue it into 2022.

