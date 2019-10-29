search
David Drysdale "still striving every day" for maiden win

Golf News

David Drysdale "still striving every day" for maiden win

By Michael McEwan29 October, 2019
As he closes in on his 500th European Tour start, Scotland’s David Drysdale has admitted that he is determined to chalk up at least one win before he calls time on his career.

The 44-year-old Lothians man currently has 491 starts to his name, dating back to his debut at the Scottish PGA Championship.

However, whilst he has won twice on the Challenge Tour, victory on the main tour continues to elude him.

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered (issue 175), he confessed that’s something he’s determined to put right.

Asked how he thinks he’d reflect on his career if he doesn’t manage to get that win, Drsydale said: “It’s a career I’ll still be proud of but the win is definitely something I’m striving for every day.

“I’ve had my chances but it’s difficult. You’ve got to play extremely well – and putt extremely well – to even have a sniff of a win these days because he calibre of everyone is so high.”

Drysdale has finished runner-up three different times on the tour: in the 2006 Russian Open, the 2009 Open de Andalucia and the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

“I’ve had some close calls,” he added. “So much of it is luck, too. I’ve had a couple of freak things happen to me, like guys holing 60-footers down the stretch and so on. You can feel like you’re a bit hard done to but, ultimately, you’ve just got to keep giving yourself the chance.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Drysdale also discussed the current state of Scottish professional golf, what it’s like to have his wife caddie for him and the reasons for his exceptional record in South Africa.

