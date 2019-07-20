search
HomeGolf NewsDavid Duval sets new record for worst score at The Open

Golf News

David Duval sets new record for worst score at The Open

By Michael McEwan18 July, 2019
David Duval The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Claret Jug R&A Sir Nick Faldo
David Duval 2019 Open

Thirteen: unlucky for some. Particularly if your name is David Duval.

That’s how many shots it took the former world No.1 to play the par-5 eighth at Royal Portrush in today’s opening round of this year’s Open.

The 47-year-old, the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in 2001, had started his round with back-to-back birdies, followed by a brace of pars.

Then it started to unravel.

An eight at the par-4 fifth dropped him back to two-over. A further bogey followed at the par-3 six.

Then came the shocker at seven.

According to Sir Nick Faldo, commentating on television, the calamitous 13 included playing the wrong ball – something that Faldo himself did during the 1994 Open.

In the end, he was out in FORTY-EIGHT. Reminder: he birdied the first two.

As if the ignominy of carding double-digits on a single hole wasn’t bad enough, Duval also set a new record for the highest score at The Open in the 21st century. It is, in fact, the highest score in the championship since hole-by-hole records began in 1983.

The previous high was 11, clocked up by four players. Henrik Stenson was the most of those, in the 2011 championship at Royal St George’s.

