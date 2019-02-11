David Law hails mentor Paul Lawrie after Aussie glory

David Law heaped praise on his mentor Paul Lawrie after securing his maiden European Tour title at the Vic Open.



The 27-year-old, who graduated from the Challenge Tour last year, won in only his fifth event as a full European Tour card holder - aided by this stunning eagle on the closing hole.



In achieving victory, Law became the first European Tour winner to have come through the Paul Lawrie Foundation.



As well as that, Law is also represented by Lawrie's new management company - Five Star Sports Agency - and is fully aware of the role the Open champion has played in his journey from amateur to European Tour winner.

“I’d just like to thank him for all of his help over the years," said Law. "He knows how much he’s helped me and I think everyone else does too. He’s been fantastic.”



Social media was awash with praise for Law, with Lawrie hopeful that his fellow Aberdonian's achievement can help inspire more Scottish youngsters.



The work we do @paullawriefound is not to raise golfers to win on tour but when one of our kids does win on tour which happened today it’s an amazing feeling. Everyone at PLF are incredibly proud of @DavidLawGolf and we hope all juniors get inspiration from him. — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 10, 2019

Such is the relationship between the pair, Lawrie said Law's victory and his words for his mentor afterwards had him 'bubbling'.



That’s twice today he’s had me bubbling 😂👌 thank you @DavidLawGolf very nice of you and I hope you’ve had a few beers as you must celebrate success #SirAlexpic.twitter.com/ACAuLwywXp — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 10, 2019

Law's victory marks the second high-profile achievement of a Paul Lawrie Foundation member in the past few months, following on from Sam Locke's Silver Medal heroics in the Open at Carnoustie in July.

