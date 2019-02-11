search
David Law hails mentor Paul Lawrie after Aussie glory

David Law hails mentor Paul Lawrie after Aussie glory

By bunkered.co.uk11 February, 2019
David Law heaped praise on his mentor Paul Lawrie after securing his maiden European Tour title at the Vic Open.

The 27-year-old, who graduated from the Challenge Tour last year, won in only his fifth event as a full European Tour card holder - aided by this stunning eagle on the closing hole.

In achieving victory, Law became the first European Tour winner to have come through the Paul Lawrie Foundation.

As well as that, Law is also represented by Lawrie's new management company - Five Star Sports Agency - and is fully aware of the role the Open champion has played in his journey from amateur to European Tour winner.

• Venue switch for Scottish PGA Championship

• 'Cautious optimism' for future of 'Scotland's Augusta'

“I’d just like to thank him for all of his help over the years," said Law. "He knows how much he’s helped me and I think everyone else does too. He’s been fantastic.”

Social media was awash with praise for Law, with Lawrie hopeful that his fellow Aberdonian's achievement can help inspire more Scottish youngsters.

Such is the relationship between the pair, Lawrie said Law's victory and his words for his mentor afterwards had him 'bubbling'.

Law's victory marks the second high-profile achievement of a Paul Lawrie Foundation member in the past few months, following on from Sam Locke's Silver Medal heroics in the Open at Carnoustie in July.

