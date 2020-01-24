The recently-appointed general manager of Dumbarnie Links says he's excited to have the opportunity to lead Scotland's newest golf course.



A Master Professional of the PGA, Scott will lead operations at the Clive Clark design located on Scotland’s east coast, along the north shore of the Firth of Forth and just 20 minutes from St Andrews. The development is set to open in May.



"I am hugely privileged and excited about the journey ahead," said Scott, a native of St Andrews. "I have been most fortunate to have played or worked at some wonderful venues that

have been highly regarded in the world of golf. I truly believe that what Clive Clark has produced at Dumbarnie Links will also be thought of most highly.

Scott joins Dumbarnie Links from The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa at St Andrews, where he served as Director of Golf, Leuchars and Estates. Scott spent the past 11 years in a variety of roles at the facility, including Director of Operations and General Manager of Golf.



Prior to that, he was the Director of Golf at nearby Kingsbarns Golf Links. He built the operations team for the opening of the golf course in July 2000, creating the end-to-end customer experience that helped Kingsbarns to a top-50 world ranking in its inaugural year.

"My immediate focus is to get all elements ready to deliver a seamless golfing experience when we open our doors to the golfing world on May 16," said Scott. "A key to our success will be getting a fine team in place that have the positive mindset to deliver exceptional service.

"I believe Dumbarnie Links will quickly become a 'must play' course when in the St Andrews area," Scott said, "and rather than take business away from other courses, I’m confident that many golfers will stay an extra night in the area – and so be most beneficial to the local economy."

Matt Molloy, the Senior Vice President of OB Sports, which manages Dumbarnie Links, said: "We are so excited to have David to lead the team. It is no small undertaking to open a golf course, let alone a links course neighboring the home of golf, but we know David will do an amazing job.

"He brings a wealth of experience in all facets of operations in the golf and the hospitality industries, as well as intimate knowledge of golf in the St. Andrews area growing up and spending his career there. We can’t wait to share Dumbarnie Links with the world."