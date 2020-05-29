search
HomeGolf NewsDavid Snodgrass takes the reins at Crail

Golf News

David Snodgrass takes the reins at Crail

By Bryce Ritchie29 May, 2020
For only the second time in its 234-year history, Crail Golfing Society has appointed a head professional.

David Snodgrass, who is the current assistant professional, will take over in early January from Graeme Lennie, who is retiring after 34 years at the famed Fife club. 

Lennie, who was the club’s first professional, will leave Crail Golfing Society having helped establish it as one of Scotland’s favourite destinations. It was Lennie’s friendship with golf course designer, Gil Hanse, that led to Gil designing Crail’s second course, the Craighead Links, which opened in 1998.

In appointing Snodgrass, the club initiated a “robust and arduous interview process” involving a panel of seven individuals. This involved a 30-minute presentation and 45-minute interview session. The panel included Keith Haslam, of Braemar Golf, as a neutral independent interviewer to assist in the process.

PGA Advanced Professional Snodgrass, 31, joined Crail eight years ago having completed his PGA training at Hilton Park Golf Club in Milngavie, Glasgow.

Soon after arriving, he quickly established a vibrant and enthusiastic junior section. In a press release, the club said that, under Lennie’s guidance, Snodgrass has “passionately and confidently exhibited the experience of a golf professional many years his senior”.

“On behalf of everyone at Crail Golfing Society, I can say that we are absolutely delighted to welcome appointing David Snodgrass as our new Head Professional,” said club captain Jim McArthur.

