search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDavis Love III gives verdict on LIV Golf peace talks chance

Golf News

Davis Love III gives verdict on LIV Golf peace talks chance

By Jamie Hall17 November, 2022
Davis Love III LIV Golf PGA Tour
Davis Love Iii Pga Tour Liv Golf

Davis Love III left the door open for peace talks with LIV Golf, but insisted the upstart tour must compromise.

The PGA Tour legend has been a vocal critic of the breakaway league. However, he does believe there is room for talks to take place.

But in order for that to happen, LIV has to change its approach, according to the two-time Ryder Cup captain.

• Five-time tour winner reveals Greg Norman "spat"

• Historic links "disappearing" due to climate change

Rory McIlroy, another vehement opponent of the new circuit, called on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman to step aside earlier this week – but Love believes it doesn’t matter who is in charge.

“If they say, ‘Hey, maybe we made a mistake and maybe we should drop a lawsuit and maybe we should quit stealing your players,’ then we might want to talk to them, but I don't think that's their model,” Love said at the RSM Classic, where he played in the pro-am with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“They're recruiting college players, they're recruiting PGA Tour players, they're recruiting DP World Tour players. As long as they're actively trying a hostile takeover, take our players away, get them to break the rules and go somewhere else, I don't think it matters who's running it.

“I don't think we sit down with anybody unless they say, ‘Hey, we give.’”

• Every player to qualify from DP World Tour Q-school

• The best par-3s on the Open rota

LIV is currently engaged in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, while the tour has countersued, alleging contract interference.

A separate case is ongoing in a challenge to suspensions and fines handed down by the DP World Tour, the appeal against which allowed players such as Ian Poulter to play in the Genesis Scottish Open earlier this year.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Davis Love III

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods OUT of Hero World Challenge through injury
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy golf league
“WTF is this s**t!” Pro rages at world rankings
Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief exec passes away
Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow