Davis Love III gives verdict on LIV Golf peace talks chance

Davis Love III left the door open for peace talks with LIV Golf, but insisted the upstart tour must compromise.

The PGA Tour legend has been a vocal critic of the breakaway league. However, he does believe there is room for talks to take place.

But in order for that to happen, LIV has to change its approach, according to the two-time Ryder Cup captain.

• Five-time tour winner reveals Greg Norman "spat"



• Historic links "disappearing" due to climate change



Rory McIlroy, another vehement opponent of the new circuit, called on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman to step aside earlier this week – but Love believes it doesn’t matter who is in charge.

“If they say, ‘Hey, maybe we made a mistake and maybe we should drop a lawsuit and maybe we should quit stealing your players,’ then we might want to talk to them, but I don't think that's their model,” Love said at the RSM Classic, where he played in the pro-am with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“They're recruiting college players, they're recruiting PGA Tour players, they're recruiting DP World Tour players. As long as they're actively trying a hostile takeover, take our players away, get them to break the rules and go somewhere else, I don't think it matters who's running it.

“I don't think we sit down with anybody unless they say, ‘Hey, we give.’”

• Every player to qualify from DP World Tour Q-school



• The best par-3s on the Open rota



LIV is currently engaged in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, while the tour has countersued, alleging contract interference.

A separate case is ongoing in a challenge to suspensions and fines handed down by the DP World Tour, the appeal against which allowed players such as Ian Poulter to play in the Genesis Scottish Open earlier this year.