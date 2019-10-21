search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDay scoops impressive sum in Japan Skins Challenge

Golf News

Day scoops impressive sum in Japan Skins Challenge

By Ryan Crombie21 October, 2019
The Challenge: Japan Skins Jason Day Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Hideki Matsuyama Japan Golf News
Jason Day Skinswinner

Jason Day emerged top of a star-studded line-up to claim the inaugural Japan Skins Challenge in Chiba.

The Australian fended off Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and home favourite Hideki Matsuyama in what was the perfect warm up for the Zozo Championship later in the week.

Day was fastest out of the blocks with a birdie at the third hole that was worth three skins and $30,000. He added to his total with a scrambling par at the 17th hole that was worth four skins and $80,000, to push his total prize pot to $110,000.

• The Challenge: Japan Skins – Everything you need to know

• "Disrespectful" - Koepka criticised over Rory remarks

The unique event saw the money attributed to each hole roll over every time at least two players tied a hole.

Day, who is without a win on tour since May of last year, closed out the match with an up-and-down for a birdie worth $100,000 at the 18th.

Day won the event with eight skins totaling $210,000 with Woods in second, winning five skins worth $60,000. McIlroy was tucked in just behind with four skins also worth $60,000, while Matsuyama propped up the leaderboard, finishing fourth with a single skin valued at $20,000.

• Brooks Koepka: I don't view Rory as a rival

“The event was great. I think the back and forth was nice,” said champion Day.

“Hopefully the fans all around the world enjoyed the banter. Overall, it was a brilliant afternoon and evening. I think it’s the first time I’ve ever finished under lights so that was exciting.

• PGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban

“I haven’t actually watched a skins game before. Apparently Tiger has played six skins matches himself, and he hasn’t won one yet so I am one up on him which is good! This is nice, it was clean, within the game and we had fun out there. Hopefully I get the invite back next year.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Challenge: Japan Skins

Related Articles - Jason Day

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Hideki Matsuyama

Related Articles - Japan

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments
Portugal Masters Preview: Don't expect a 59 charge this year...
Day scoops impressive sum in Japan Skins Challenge
"Disrespectful" - Koepka criticised over Rory remarks
The Challenge: Japan Skins – Everything you need to know

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow