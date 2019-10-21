Day scoops impressive sum in Japan Skins Challenge

Jason Day emerged top of a star-studded line-up to claim the inaugural Japan Skins Challenge in Chiba.



The Australian fended off Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and home favourite Hideki Matsuyama in what was the perfect warm up for the Zozo Championship later in the week.

Day was fastest out of the blocks with a birdie at the third hole that was worth three skins and $30,000. He added to his total with a scrambling par at the 17th hole that was worth four skins and $80,000, to push his total prize pot to $110,000.



The unique event saw the money attributed to each hole roll over every time at least two players tied a hole.

Day, who is without a win on tour since May of last year, closed out the match with an up-and-down for a birdie worth $100,000 at the 18th.

Day won the event with eight skins totaling $210,000 with Woods in second, winning five skins worth $60,000. McIlroy was tucked in just behind with four skins also worth $60,000, while Matsuyama propped up the leaderboard, finishing fourth with a single skin valued at $20,000.



“The event was great. I think the back and forth was nice,” said champion Day.

“Hopefully the fans all around the world enjoyed the banter. Overall, it was a brilliant afternoon and evening. I think it’s the first time I’ve ever finished under lights so that was exciting.



“I haven’t actually watched a skins game before. Apparently Tiger has played six skins matches himself, and he hasn’t won one yet so I am one up on him which is good! This is nice, it was clean, within the game and we had fun out there. Hopefully I get the invite back next year.”