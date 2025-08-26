Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Dean Robertson’s name is already etched into the history books of the Walker Cup, one of golf’s most prestigious events.

In February 2024, the Scot was appointed Great Britain and Ireland captain for the 50th edition of the amateur contest, which will take place at the iconic Cypress Point Club next month.

It marked Robertson as the first professional golfer to take charge of the Old World squad since the inception of the Walker Cup in 1922. But when he – and his ten-man team – arrives in California, Robertson will bid to go one step further and claim a first GB&I win in ten years.

And despite facing arguably the ‘strongest US team ever’, the University of Stirling’s Head of Golf is hopeful of masterminding an upset. He sat down with bunkered.co.uk ahead of the Walker Cup to discuss preparations, team selection and everything in between…

How did you feel when you were appointed captain?

It came out of the blue really. There was an application process which I went through and an interview with the chairman of the Amateur Championship Committee and the director of the Amateur Championship Committee. When they said I had the gig, I was absolutely thrilled.

Before I did it, I spoke to the director of sport at the University, given that it would require for me to have extra time away. So, this summer has been months of walking the fairways for ten or 11 hours a day, knocking up an average of 19 or 20 kilometres a day on the course, watching each and every one of these players meticulously just to see and understand them as individuals.

When I played in the Walker Cup in 1993 it was a great honour and privilege. Little did I realise at that time just how special these moments, experiences and friendships are and that’s something that I’ve instilled in every one of those players.

How big a confidence boost did you and the players get from winning the St Andrews Trophy?

An incredible confidence boost, but we’re under absolutely no illusions that we’re going up against the strongest United States team ever assembled on paper. And we’re going to be playing at the most unique and iconic venue at Cypress Point, which is very different to what you’ve ever experienced.

I went out on a preparatory trip at the end of October for four days, and the first two days we met the USGA and studied the golf course, learning about the greens, rolling golf balls, and then I invited ten players that were in college over there for two days training. So, we’ve got a good insight into the golf course, not all of our team for this year have played it or seen it yet, but our preparation is going to be key, and that’s something we’re really excited about.

• McEwan: Change is the price of Walker Cup’s survival

• Walker Cup venues: Where will the event be played next?

Having seen the venue, how will it suit the GB&I players?

Well, it’s going to suit us better than it did in 1993 when I played at Interlachen, that’s for sure, because at that time, we hardly had a passport, we never really had the chance to experience international golf at a high level or go to the States. The USGA set the greens up so quick at Interlachen that a strength became something we were fearful of. That’s not the case now, the players are globetrotters, they have been exposed to these surfaces.

It’s a very short golf course, in modern standards, at only 6,600 yards and, as such, the demands are quite unique. Their short approach play and spin control into small ledges and greens will be absolutely critical, and it’s not a part of the game that’s asked today, so it’s going to be quite a unique venue, not just for the GB&I players, but for the US players.

How important will the closing stretch be, particularly holes 15 to 18?

There’s going to be a lot of noise, a lot of things going on around there. It’s just going to be an incredible match play experience for these players. It’s a great challenge, but it’s a great opportunity for them to really grow and embrace that.

You might even see players laying up on a par-3. Depending on the situation, there’s a genuine chance players might lay up short of the green on 16. When I say lay up, I mean lay up to about 70 yards. Maybe even 90 yards. It’s either you hit the green or you’re in the Pacific, so depending on where the penalty area is, depending on where they make the drop zone, these are all things that we’re going to come across and that will play out over there.

But if you miss these greens in the wrong spot, you’re not getting the next shot on the green. Playing smart is important. And being disciplined, being composed, being calm under pressure. These are all the things that as a collective we’re going to be looking to try to instil so the players are bulletproof.

Have you spoken to Stuart Wilson about his Walker Cup experience last year?

Absolutely, Stuart was one of the first people I spoke to. In fact, I didn’t pick up the phone to him, I went to Blairgowrie and sat down with him.

I also spoke to Colin Dalgleish, who’s a former Stirling scholar. He was the first and I sat down with Colin extensively and talked about his tenure in 2007 and 2009.He had McIlroy on the team and so on.

Gaining that sort of feedback from them has been key. But I’ve also been speaking to a lot of other people who are operating at a higher level than I’m operating at. They have all given some really brilliant input.

From a captain’s perspective, what has been the biggest challenge leading up to the event?

There are two main challenges. The first is getting to know the players and understanding them. As a professional golfer on tour, you know your peers, you see them week in and week out. They’re quite polished in that they have teams around them.

From an amateur standpoint, I didn’t know anyone. I didn’t know any of them. So, for me, it was about putting in the groundwork, being on the ground and watching and observing them and how they go about their preparation, how they go about their game on the golf course. In the last 18 months, I have spent time getting to know the players, establishing a relationship with them, earning their trust, understanding who they are, and their skill sets akin to the examinations that we’ve got coming up.

The second challenge is the volume of work that’s involved in this, and you need support. I have two captains’ assistants. I’ve got Raymond Russell, who was a foursome’s partner of mine at Interlachen, and I also have Catherine O’Connor, who is a decorated Welsh international. They’re at tournaments all the time, so they’re my extra pair of eyes. My team manager is Euan Mordaunt from the R&A, and we’ve also had John Mathers, my colleague at the University of Stirling, help with mental skills. This has been an incredible team effort.

What advice will you give to your players?

We have what’s called the Big Five. And within those five key elements, we are prepping in these areas. But in terms of what I’ll be telling them, do you know what? They are the best players in Great Britain and Ireland. They’re all skilled. They’re all refining their skills in areas to play Cypress Point now. And I’ll be telling them, they need to be themselves. There’s an intimidation factor in being yourself, not being overawed by the situation. Go and play your game. Go and make yourself hard to beat. Don’t try to be something that you’re not, be yourself. Keep things nice and simple and enjoy and embrace it. That’s the big key message that I’ll be sending to them.

• US team makes decision on format for 2025 Ryder Cup

• Opinion: Keegan Bradley deserves Ryder Cup spot – but the risks are huge

The US have such a strong record – how tough will it be to break that?

Well, we are massive underdogs on paper. And many people say we’ve got absolutely no chance. However, we are 100% confident that we’re equipped to compete at the highest level. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do. In terms of why the Americans are better, well, I don’t have the answer for that.

But what I do know is that the players that we’ve got this year, they’re a really good team. I suspect that we’ve got to put our best foot forward and go out and see how we cope with the demands of Cypress Point and where that takes us.

The Walker Cup is probably the purest form of amateur golf. And we will honour the legacy of the Walker Cup when we’re out there. And we’re really, really excited to do that. We’re aiming to make history. We’re looking to set a new standard, embrace the challenges. And that’s what we’re going to do, win or lose.

Was the selection process for this year’s team difficult?

Yeah, it’s a tough process. But I did it based on my experience and skill set, and I looked at each and every single player individually in terms of their personalities, in terms of their skill set and how that matches up to what we’ve got ahead of us. So, it has been a difficult process. What I didn’t do was look at rankings. Not once. It does not concern me.

The rankings played no part in the selection for the team at all, other than there’s automatic qualifiers who come off that. I put in the time to look at everything. There are many permutations in terms of potential pairings, partnerships, how are they going to work in a team environment and so on and so forth. So that’s got a part to play.

Leadership within the team, that’s another thing that’s very important. There are many factors. A lot of it’s been organic. I’ve done extensive amount of groundwork to come to where we are.

What is the biggest strength of this GB&I team?

We’re a team. Something that was significant to me when we went over to Madrid for the St Andrews Trophy. I took them to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid’s stadium and we went to the museum. The wall of fame is incredible, and it goes back to the greatest Real Madrid player of all time, Alfredo Di Stefano. A quote on the wall is, ‘no player is greater than the team’. That’s exactly what we were in Madrid – a team.

And when we reconnect with everyone in San Francisco, we’re a team and we’ll have one player to add to that. We have three pillars for our success, and the first one is preparation, the second one is togetherness, and the last one is execution.

A lot of work, but how excited are you to get out there and compete?

I’m really, really excited about it and looking forward to it, I can’t wait. I really cannot wait. Those things I mentioned previously are key; the togetherness, the team element, that di Stefano quote, there is no one player who is greater than the team. And as a team, we are going to put our best foot forward. And against all the odds, well let’s just wait and see what happens.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.