DeChambeau fires Reed message of support amid criticism

Bryson DeChambeau has come out in support of his countryman amid a tough week of criticism for the former Masters champ.



Despite narrowly missing out to Patrick Reed at the WGC-Mexico Championship, DeChambeau made an evident show of solidarity with Reed at the 18th hole on Sunday, as he made his way back to congratulate him on his eighth PGA Tour victory.

“Because he's a great player,” said DeChambeau, after he was asked why he congratulated Reed.



“There's been a lot of stuff said in past years, I guess you could say, with him, and even with me, I feel like unfortunately sometimes we get quite a bad rap.

“Yeah, there's things that we've done that hasn't been right, but we haven't got really gotten the best rap. We're still trying to provide great entertainment for everyone. He's a great player, and he'll be a great player for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for his game.”

DeChambeau lost out to Reed by a single shot after carding a six-under par 65 but the 26-year-old revealed he still views Reed as a companion out on the course rather than an adversary.



“I guess you could say we're coworkers, right, and we understand each other's pain sometimes, and so it was a fun battle, and again, looking back on my game, I feel like there's a couple things that I need to tighten up in order for me to win. It was very close."