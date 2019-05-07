Defending champ confirms Ladies Scottish Open return

Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn has confirmed she will defend her Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open title this year.

Jutanugarn, who won the tournament in spectacular fashion in 2018 at Gullane Golf Club, returns to East Lothian’s golf coast to defend her title at The Renaissance Club from August 8-11

The current world No. 4 from Thailand – ten times a winner on the LPGA – will be joined in the field the for $1.5m event by fellow major champions Georgia Hall and Catriona Matthew.



“Every victory for me is special but to win in the home of golf is something every golfer wants to achieve in their career,” said 23-year-old Jutanugarn.



“The Scottish fans were so supportive last year and they really spurred me on when it was tight down the closing holes. Aberdeen Standard Investments and Visit Scotland put on an amazing tournament and I’m looking forward to defending my title at The Renaissance Club.”

Hall, 23, will be making her fifth consecutive appearance in the tournament, having recorded two top-ten finishes, whilst European Solheim Cup captain Matthew is no stranger to the event, having lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2013 at neighbouring Archerfield Links.

Matthew, who hails from nearby North Berwick, is set to make her ninth appearance and heads to her national open with an additional motive in mind.



“I always look forward to playing in my home open,” she said. “It’s one of my favourite events of the year so, from a personal perspective, my goals this year are no different. The tournament means a lot to me and to win so close to home and in front of friends and family is an exciting prospect.



“I will certainly be keeping an eye on who is performing well with my Solheim Cup captain’s hat on, though, as this event is the last in a 24-month qualification process and I will be looking to take the strongest team possible to Gleneagles.”

Tickets for the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open are FREE. To find out more, log-on to www.ladiesscottishopen.com