Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The details of a new Olympic golf event have been revealed ahead of the 2028 Games.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee unveiled its entire sports program for Los Angeles – which included a mixed-gender golf competition.

Set to become only the second of its kind in the professional game, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said it was a “true embodiment of gender equality”.

She added: “We’ve seen the real success of these (mixed-gender events). They bring something incredibly special for the athletes involved.”

And now, we know how it will shape up.

• McIlroy blanking Bryson DeChambeau was “the game plan” says coach

• Harrington blasts Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘bizarre’ Masters decision

The format for the mixed-team event will put one male and one female player who are already qualified for the individual Olympic competition together.

Played over two days, the first will be an 18-hole foursomes (alternate shot) round, while the second will be an 18-hole four-ball (best ball) round.

Each nation will only be allowed one team, and it will take place between the men’s and women’s individual competition at Riviera Country Club.

“Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024, and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format,” said Antony Scanlon, IGF’s executive director.

“The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles.”

Ahead of this week’s RBC Heritage, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler said it will be a “cool” opportunity to win another medal.

• UK golf club given green light for huge expansion project

• Golf club has trophies stolen in ‘shocking’ burglary

“As far as the Olympics goes, any time you get to go and represent your country, it’s a really special feeling,” he said at Harbour Town.

“A mixed team event should be fun. I don’t know exactly what it will be, but I think any opportunity you can have to win a gold medal for your country will be pretty special.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood – who won silver behind Scheffler at the Paris 2024 Games – reacted to the news on Instagram.

“This will be so cool,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the Englishman with potential partner Charley Hull.

Golf is one of six sports that will add a mixed-gender competition in 2028. Archery, the 4×100 meter mixed relay, gymnastics, rowing coastal beach sprint and table tennis are the others.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.