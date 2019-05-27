search
Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double

Golf News

Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double

By Michael McEwan27 May, 2019
Annabel Dimmock Bronte Law english golf women's golf Golf in England Ladies European Tour LPGA Jabra Ladies Open Pure Silk Championship
Annabel Selfie762 762X500

Think it’s only England’s men who are enjoying prosperous times in professional golf at the moment?

Think again.

There was a double English triumph in the ladies’ game over the weekend, too.

Firstly, Annabel Dimmock won her first Ladies European Tour title, holding off amateur Pauline Roussin Bouchard to claim the Jabra Ladies Open in France.

Then, barely 24 hours later, her former international teammate Bronte Law sealed her maiden LPGA victory thanks to a two-shot triumph in the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.

For 24-year-old Law, who enjoyed a success-rich amateur career before jumping to the pro ranks in 2016, the win made amends for the disappointment of losing in a play-off at the Mediheal Championship just three weeks earlier.

Bronte Law

"I guess after San Fran it really gave me perspective that I can compete at the top," said Law, who held off Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden, and Japan's Nasa Hataoka to take the title.

"I came in this week with the sole intention of going one better. It feels really good."

Dimmock was just as thrilled by her own breakthrough win.

“It’s such a relief,” said the 22-year-old from Buckinghamshire. “I’ve wanted to do this for so long and I’m so relieved I’ve finally won. I’ve been struggling a bit since I turned pro so to finally get a win is really special.”

