Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double

Think it’s only England’s men who are enjoying prosperous times in professional golf at the moment?



Think again.

There was a double English triumph in the ladies’ game over the weekend, too.

Firstly, Annabel Dimmock won her first Ladies European Tour title, holding off amateur Pauline Roussin Bouchard to claim the Jabra Ladies Open in France.

• MacIntyre makes rankings leap after Danish efforts

• Voting open for 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Then, barely 24 hours later, her former international teammate Bronte Law sealed her maiden LPGA victory thanks to a two-shot triumph in the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.

• Tiger has hilarious reaction to man's Masters bet



For 24-year-old Law, who enjoyed a success-rich amateur career before jumping to the pro ranks in 2016, the win made amends for the disappointment of losing in a play-off at the Mediheal Championship just three weeks earlier.

"I guess after San Fran it really gave me perspective that I can compete at the top," said Law, who held off Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden, and Japan's Nasa Hataoka to take the title.

• Tiger Woods reveals where he's playing next

"I came in this week with the sole intention of going one better. It feels really good."

• HUGE name commits to 2019 Scottish Open



Dimmock was just as thrilled by her own breakthrough win.

“It’s such a relief,” said the 22-year-old from Buckinghamshire. “I’ve wanted to do this for so long and I’m so relieved I’ve finally won. I’ve been struggling a bit since I turned pro so to finally get a win is really special.”