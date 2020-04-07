search
Home

Golf News

"Disgraceful!" - Another Scottish golf club targeted by vandals

By Michael McEwan04 April, 2020
coronavirus Scottish news Golf In Scotland vandalism Nairn Golf Club golf in the highlands oldmeldrum
Nairn 14Th

A Scottish golf club has hit out at the "unacceptable behaviour" of vandals who attacked its historic course earlier this week.

Nairn Golf Club, just a short drive east of Inverness and a former host venue for both the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup, has revealed that it was targeted by thugs on Tuesday. That's despite the UK currently being in coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Three separate fires were started on gorse and trees on the course, whilst attempts were made to set light to a shelter next to the 14th hole. 

Lighters and wine bottles were recovered from the scene.

In a statement on social media, club officials hit out at the attack. 

"These are clearly disgraceful acts and these individuals should not be gathering due to the government regulations," said a club official. "We can’t identify nor confirm the age group of the perpetrators but regardless these wilful acts of destruction will not be tolerated."

The incident has been reported to the police. The club has also introduced security patrols every evening around the links.

"We ask if you are taking your daily exercise over the course in the early evening and notice any evidence of this behaviour if you can take a photo and report to the police," added the spokesperson. "Please do not approach the individuals and challenge them.

"These are challenging enough times without this unacceptable behaviour from a minority who clearly have a total disregard for other people’s property and the laws of our land."

Nairn is the second Scottish golf club to have been targeted since the coronavirus restrictions came into effect on March 22. Last week, Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire reported that vandals had drive across parts of it course.

