Golf News"Disgusting": Golf fans rage at Kevin Kisner's spitting

Golf News

“Disgusting”: Golf fans rage at Kevin Kisner’s spitting

By Jamie Hall13 April, 2022
The Masters Kevin Kisner Augusta National spitting golf on TV Twitter
Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner drew the ire of golf fans when he was caught on camera spitting several times during the Masters.

The 38-year-old was spotted gobbing on the turf at Augusta National throughout the four rounds.

Avid tour fans will know Kisner chews tobacco while he plays – but the extent of his spitting was laid bare during the first major of the year.

• Nick Faldo explains Masters "c***-up"

• Pro who quit to live in jungle to make tour return

It’s fair to say some fans were not keen on his behaviour...

He is not the only player guilty of it. Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley have both faced criticism in the past.

• Saudi league to announce "marquee names"

• Is this the secret to McIlroy's stunning Sunday?

However, Kisner was heavily criticised just two weeks previously at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

He finished in a tie for 44th at Augusta on nine-over.

