“Disgusting”: Golf fans rage at Kevin Kisner’s spitting

Kevin Kisner drew the ire of golf fans when he was caught on camera spitting several times during the Masters.

The 38-year-old was spotted gobbing on the turf at Augusta National throughout the four rounds.

Avid tour fans will know Kisner chews tobacco while he plays – but the extent of his spitting was laid bare during the first major of the year.

It’s fair to say some fans were not keen on his behaviour...

EW, no. Not until Kis stops spitting on camera. Can't go 5 hours without tobacco, he needs professional help. — Matt Newmark (@NuConcept) April 9, 2022

Can you stop spitting all over Agusta National absolutely disgusting to watch! — Linda_Stern (@Lefty_stern) April 9, 2022

I hope you stop that disgusting spitting!! — Anita Velthoven (@AnitaVelthoven) April 9, 2022

He is not the only player guilty of it. Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley have both faced criticism in the past.

However, Kisner was heavily criticised just two weeks previously at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

He finished in a tie for 44th at Augusta on nine-over.