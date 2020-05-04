search
HomeGolf News"DISGUSTING!" - Scots golf club slams "mindless" vandals

Golf News

"DISGUSTING!" - Scots golf club slams "mindless" vandals

By Michael McEwan04 May, 2020
The management of Ballumbie Castle Golf Club have hit out at the ‘mindless idiots’ who destroyed the club’s brand new tee markers late last week.

The club, located just outside Dundee and currently closed due to ongoing restrictions designed to tackle the spread of coronavirus, installed new signage on each of its holes on Thursday.

When greenkeepers arrived to carry out essential maintenance on Friday, several of them had been smashed with others apparently stolen.

A post on the club’s Facebook page showed evidence of the damage and said: “Thanks to these mindless idiots who last night destroyed or stole our new tee signs which were installed only yesterday. ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR.”

This was the second incident of vandalism at the club in recent weeks, after scrambler bikes were used to tear up the 18th green.

Speaking to the Evening Telegraph about the damage to the tee signs, club manager Allan Bange estimated that the damage would cost the club around £1,000 to repair.

“It’s a massive frustration that this has happened,” he said. “We haven’t contacted the police. We did contact them about the scrambler bikes damaging the course but no one came out in connection with that. 

“It’s a tough period for all clubs and organisations but we were just trying to do improvements where and when we can safely, then something like this happens."

