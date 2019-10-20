"Disrespectful" - Koepka criticised over Rory remarks

Brooks Koepka has been criticised for saying that he doesn't view Rory McIlroy as a rival by his long-standing nemesis Brandel Chamblee.



Speaking to AFP ahead of CJ Cup title defence in South Korea, world No.1 Koepka dismissed suggestions that he and current world No.2 McIlroy could become golf’s next big rivalry.

"I've been out here for what, five years?” said the American. “Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I don't view it as a rivalry.”



He added: "I'm number one in the world. I've got open road in front of me I'm not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don't see it as a rivalry.

• The Challenge: Japan Skins - What to know

• PGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban

"If the fans call it a rivalry, then that's on them and it could be fun.

" I love Rory. He's a great player and he's fun to watch. But it's just hard to believe there's a rivalry in golf. I just don't see it."

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF



That, according to Golf Channel analyst Chamblee, was out of order.

“This is adding fuel to a rivalry that definitely exists,” said Chamblee. “They’re the No.1 and No.2 player in the world, they each have four major championships, the last two times that they’ve gone head-to-head, each has gotten the better of the other.



• Tiger reveals "big goal" he has yet to tick off



“Rory is Brooks Koepka’s greatest rival. Brooks Koepka is Rory’s greatest rival right now. In general, I just thought his comments were disrespectful."



• Marcel Siem loses tour card after rules blunder



Adding that McIlroy had "the better year" on the PGA Tour last season, Chamblee added that the Northern Irishman has a stronger case to make the comments Koepka made.

"You could make the argument that what Rory has done the last couple years, winning the Vardon Trophy a of couple times and the Players, that Rory could say what Brooks said, but he would never say that.”



Chamblee has been a vocal critic of Koepka throughout 2019, so much so that Brooks' dad was even compelled to jump to his son's defence online just last month.

Your thoughts?

Do you agree with Brandel Chamblee that Brooks Koepka's comments about Rory McIlroy were disrespectful? Or do you think Koepka got it right? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.