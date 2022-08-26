search
Ditch the flop shot with this tip from Manolo Vega

Lessons

Ditch the flop shot with this tip from Manolo Vega

By Lewis Fraser23 August, 2022
Manolo Vega quick tips Short Game Social media Instagram
Manolo Chipping

Are you the golfer who takes out the lob wedge every time you’re beside the green? Manolo Vega has some advice for you.  

The Mexican coach has some words of wisdom for us amateur hour golfers, and this time, it’s all about shot selection around the greens.

The Instagram star shows us an all too familiar sight, a golfer taking a long, uncontrolled swing, when in reality, a simple bump-and-run would work better. 

Of course, there is a time and a place to play the flop shot, but this is not the situation.

There is no need, he says, to "spread-eagle your legs and swing like crazy.”

Instead, Vega tells us to keep the ball under the flag, that in this case, is only around 20-yards from the ball.

• Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

“Is this you?” he asks, “from very, very close to the hole.”

“Why, in the heck-hell, are you swinging swinging so hard, when you're so close to the hole? 

"There is no need! Even the pros don’t take this big of a swing to get the ball to the hole."

"You’re making the game so much more difficult.

“I’m going to get the ball rolling like a putt."

• How to master the long bunker shot

• Copy Rory's warm-up

So, next time you're beside the green and want to impress your playing partners, do it by getting the ball close with a bump-and-run, not by playing the hero shot with the lob wedge. Besides, you won't end up blading it over the back with this method, either.

Want to see Manolo in full flow? Catch the coach here:

