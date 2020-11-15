Bryson DeChambeau has said that he intends to come back bigger, better and healthier when he returns to golf in the new year.

The US Open champion was heavily fancied to win back-to-back majors at Augusta National but, in the end, could do no better than a tie for 34th after an erratic performance that was hindered by bouts of dizziness from Thursday night onwards.

Afterwards, the 27-year-old said that he doesn’t intend to play again until the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions in January, where he hopes to hit the heights he scaled in what was a remarkable, headline-grabbing 2020.

His first priority, though, is getting healthy.

“I've got to fix whatever is going on up here,” said DeChambeau. “I have no idea [what it is]. Just dizziness. It's only when I go from down to up, so I can't even think and talk right now. But that's just what happens, I go down and up and my brain gets all disoriented. I've got to fix that, and once I fix it I'll be even better than now, and when something arises in the future, I'll just keep trying to fix it.

“It's just about orientation,” he added. “There were numerous times where I was over it and I just felt super uncomfortable. I couldn't see anything. I couldn't see the line. It was really weird.”

DeChambeau closed out his week with rounds of 69 and 73 after making the cut on the number.

In the circumstances, his performance – whilst not what had been expected from him – was quite impressive.

“At the beginning of the week I felt like I could have a great chance to win the tournament if I just played my game,” he added. “Shoot, I made enough birdies this week and eagles to have a chance to win. There's no doubt about that. I made way too many mistakes that I've got to talk about with my caddie and go, hey, how do we not make these mistakes anymore, how can we work better as a team to have that not happen.

“At [the US Open at] Winged Foot, we did a great job of it. This week we didn't. We didn't place it in the right places and I mishit a lot of shots that usually are pretty easy for me. But to have all this adversity and to still finish it off somewhat decent and be under-par for the week is great, even though I feel like I shot 15-over for the week. It was one of those things, one of those weeks.”

Once he has got himself healthy, DeChambeau says that he plans to work on developing a golf ball that will give him the same advantages over the field that his equipment tinkering and physical transformation have done.

“We're going to try and work on a golf ball that will fit it a little better with my wedges,” he added. “On one, I hit [a wedge] and it spun 30 feet back and off the green. I can't hit anything less than what I did. It was a 110‑yard shot and I took it back halfway and through and went through and it spun back 30 feet.

“I've got to work on some ball stuff. I've gone through the whole club scenario. That's as much as I can do there. So hopefully we can come up with a ball that will do some more things that will be helpful.”