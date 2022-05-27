search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“Do the game of golf a favour”: Manolo Vega needs you to relax on the course

Lessons

“Do the game of golf a favour”: Manolo Vega needs you to relax on the course

By Lewis Fraser27 May, 2022
Manolo Vega quick tips lessons Social media Instagram
Manolo Vega Anger Management

If you find yourself playing alongside Manolo Vega, make sure you watch his latest clip before you let your emotions boil over.

Vega has become something of a social media sensation recently, and it’s mostly down to his one-liners and, occasional, bad language. But, in a recent clip, he has some very important words of wisdom for us struggling “amateur hour” golfers.

While out on the course, Vega, who is now approaching 750k followers on Instagram, hits a rare bad shot. For most of us, the reaction would be frustration, but from Manolo, the message is clear: “take it easy!”

• Is this the worst qualifying round ever?

“There are other humans in your group, and you are raining on their parade with your antics.

“Can you please take a moment to take it easy?”

• 4 simple tips for curing your slice

Of course, Manolo, who is a pretty chilled out guy, doesn’t want to be lumbered with a golfer who rages after every bad shot, but there’s a serious message here too.

As Manolo explains, you’re not a pro golfer, and you’re not playing to make a living, so make sure you enjoy your game, no matter how poorly you might be playing. Once you’ve hit the bad shot, it’s gone, and as he explains, “there’s no DeLorean in the parking lot to take you back in time.”

So, when you're out on the course this weekend, remember what Manolo says:

"Do yourself a favour, and do the game of golf and your playing partners a favour. Don't be freaking out."

Watch Manolo in full flow here:

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Manolo Vega

Related Articles - quick tips

Related Articles - lessons

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - Instagram

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow