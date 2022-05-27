If you find yourself playing alongside Manolo Vega, make sure you watch his latest clip before you let your emotions boil over.

Vega has become something of a social media sensation recently, and it’s mostly down to his one-liners and, occasional, bad language. But, in a recent clip, he has some very important words of wisdom for us struggling “amateur hour” golfers.

While out on the course, Vega, who is now approaching 750k followers on Instagram, hits a rare bad shot. For most of us, the reaction would be frustration, but from Manolo, the message is clear: “take it easy!”

“There are other humans in your group, and you are raining on their parade with your antics.

“Can you please take a moment to take it easy?”

Of course, Manolo, who is a pretty chilled out guy, doesn’t want to be lumbered with a golfer who rages after every bad shot, but there’s a serious message here too.

As Manolo explains, you’re not a pro golfer, and you’re not playing to make a living, so make sure you enjoy your game, no matter how poorly you might be playing. Once you’ve hit the bad shot, it’s gone, and as he explains, “there’s no DeLorean in the parking lot to take you back in time.”

So, when you're out on the course this weekend, remember what Manolo says:

"Do yourself a favour, and do the game of golf and your playing partners a favour. Don't be freaking out."

Watch Manolo in full flow here: