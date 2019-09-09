search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDom Pedro to play host to LET Q-School

Golf News

Dom Pedro to play host to LET Q-School

By bunkered.co.uk09 September, 2019
Dom Pedro golf in portugal Ladies European Tour Q-SChool mark Lichtenhein Pietro Dal Fabbro women's golf
Dom Pedro Laguna Course

Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection has announced an exciting new partnership with the Ladies European Tour (LET) to host its Qualifying School later this year.

The five-round final stage will be played on both the Pinhal and Victoria courses, the latter of which was designed by Arnold Palmer and has played host to the previous 12 editions of the European Tour’s Portugal Masters, ensuring a tough test for those that tee it up from December 11-15.

For those needing to earn their place in the final, the Pre-Qualifying Stage will be played across the Dom Pedro Laguna and Millennium courses from November 27-30.

• Fellow pro roasts Kuchar over latest controversy

• Club has crafty way of attracting new members

Running side by side and sharing a clubhouse, they promise to provide an electric atmosphere for those battling it out over 72 holes.

In addition, all competitors will be able to take advantage of luxury on-site accommodation, staying in the four-star Dom Pedro Vilamoura hotel, which overlooks the beach and is just a short walk from the marina, offering numerous bars and restaurants.

WATCH - TAKE A TOUR OF THE MIZUNO TOUR TRUCK

Pietro Dal Fabbro, CEO of Dom Pedro Golf, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the LET Qualifying School to Dom Pedro. This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase Europe’s finest golfing destination to a new audience and play our part in discovering the next great talents of women’s golf.

“Offering year-round sunshine and the finest course conditions, in addition to our wider destination offering, Dom Pedro has everything a female golfer could need.”

• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

As part of the new partnership, LET members will be able to come to Vilamoura for warm weather training during December and January. Receiving a reduced rate in one of Dom Pedro’s three four-star hotels, as well as unlimited access to all five of the championship-quality golf courses available, it will be the ideal place to prepare for the new season.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

Mark Lichtenhein, the chief executive of the Ladies European Tour, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection and I am sure that our members will enjoy the excellent conditions for a personalised stay, as well as the unique golf experience offered by the brand.

• The silver lining for Bob Mac after latest near-miss

“Dom Pedro Vilamoura will be the perfect venue for our Qualifying School and it is rare that you find a facility with such a wide variety of superb courses and practise areas, which are all in magnificent condition. While Qualifying School can be a stressful time, the competitors can rest assured that the on and off-course facilities will be of the highest quality.”

To find out more about Dom Pedro, visit www.dompedrogolf.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dom Pedro

Related Articles - golf in portugal

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Related Articles - Q-SChool

Related Articles - mark Lichtenhein

Related Articles - women's golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare
Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start
Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session
“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play
"We'll step on their necks" - Suzann Pettersen responds to US fighting talk

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow