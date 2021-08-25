search
HomeGolf News'Dominant Nelly Korda would benefit women's game,' says Catriona Matthew

Golf News

‘Dominant Nelly Korda would benefit women’s game,’ says Catriona Matthew

By Ryan Crombie18 August, 2021
Catriona Matthew Nelly Korda Women's British Open LPGA Tour News Womens Golf
Nelly Korda Gold Medal

Four wins for the year, including a major championship and a gold medal at the Olympics, has Nelly Korda at the world No.1 spot.

It’s been a remarkable run of form for Nelly Korda, who has five other top-10 finishes along with her victories and has missed just a single cut in 2021.

The 23-year-old now has six total wins on the LPGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal to boot. For the first time in a while, there’s a consistent name picking up the trophies – something which is good for the women’s game believes former Women’s British Open winner Catriona Matthew.

• Fowler dejected as season ends early

• Major changes coming to world rankings

“I think it is good for women's golf to have a dominant player,” said Matthew. “You saw how Tiger elevated the PGA Tour. 

“If you have someone that becomes dominant, she starts to become known by non-golfers, which then maybe encourages them to come and watch golf. So yeah, I think it would be a good thing.”

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

The Scot went on to praise the young American, who will be on the opposite team come September for the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club.

“she's obviously been very impressive the last few months,” added 51-year-old Matthew. “I think without a doubt, she's got that potential to be dominant.

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown

“You know, she hits it long. Well, to be world No. 1 you have to do everything well. If she can keep that form going, I don't see why she couldn't be dominant.”

