Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Donald Trump’s son Eric has claimed that the US President ‘deserves’ to host an Open on his championship course at Turnberry.

The Ayrshire venue last hosted the Claret Jug in 2009 – five years before Trump purchased the resort – and is yet to make a return to the Open rota.

While it hasn’t been scratched from the R&A’s plans, logistical and political hurdles have halted its ambitions of welcoming golf’s oldest major again.

But echoing what he has previously told bunkered.co.uk, Trump said it’s time to reward his father, who has been a ‘cheerleader’ for the game of golf.

“You could host the Open Championship on that course tomorrow,” the 41-year-old told BBC Sport. “It’s impeccable, and Turnberry is ready for it.

“It deserves it, and I truly think that my father’s been a guy who also deserves it.

“There’s no-one that’s been better for the game of golf. He’s been a cheerleader his entire life, because he loves it and he believes in it.

“In time that will be rewarded. We’ll be given our shot and again it will be a great honour and a great testament to a great legacy when we do.”

• Donald Trump hails Sean Connery intervention as new course opens

• Major golf brand wins fraud case against club designer

According to Eric, who runs the golf courses in his father’s property business, The Open might return to Turnberry after his father’s second term as President.

That’s due to end in early 2029, while the host venue of the 2028 Open is yet to be announced. Muirfield, in East Lothian, has been floated as another potential site.

In November, former R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers declared that the governing body wouldn’t take any events there “until we’re comfortable that the whole dialogue will be about golf.”

But that position seems to have relaxed since the arrival of new chief Mark Darbon.

Earlier this month, he explained that “big logistical issues” including “work to do on the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure around Turnberry” are proving difficult to navigate.

Eric, however, has hit back at those claims and insisted his father’s divisive political position is no longer a concern to the R&A.

He said: “I think the elephant in the room was, frankly, politics, for a very long time. I think any challenge can be worked through and solved with smart people.

“I think the calculus today is a bit different but no, the political side never came up, but I think what the R&A wants is the greatest courses, they’re focused on quality.”

• The making of Donald Trump’s new Scottish golf course

• 5 things to know about Donald Trump’s new Scottish golf course

Eric was speaking as he accompanied his father at Trump International Golf Links on Monday, where the New Course was opened in Balmedie.

The President hosted Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the venue, which is set to host the NEXO Championship on the DP World Tour next week.

UK government officials have already spoken with the R&A about the possibility of hosting The Open at Turnberry and Eric claims that Starmer is well aware of Turnberry’s relevance.

“Turnberry will win the Open Championship at the right time, based on the merits of it being the greatest golf course on earth, that’s what’s going to win the day,” he said.

“I didn’t specifically talk about the championship, but I think he too realises the importance of that asset to the west coast of Scotland and, to frankly, the nation’s economy.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.