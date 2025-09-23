Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was expected that Donald Trump would be present on the first tee for the beginning of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, but the US President’s plans have changed.

Trump had revealed his intention to be present in New York for the match play clash last month, having pledged his support behind Team USA captain Keegan Bradley.

While this was welcomed by Bradley, event organisers were concerned by potential logistical issues caused by Trump’s attendance.

The US President was present for this month’s US Open tennis final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, but increased security for his arrival left thousands of fans stranded outside the arena.

The beginning of the final was delayed amid the chaos, and Ryder Cup organisers are keen to avoid a similar issue at Bethpage on Friday.

In a bid to seemingly help this, Trump has decided to push back his arrival until late Friday morning according to The Telegraph.

Late last week Ryder Cup director Bryan Karns opened up on the potential measures being taken to ensure Trump’s arrival one site was a smooth one.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, Karns said: “We actually won’t be able to delay the tee times because we don’t have the evening.

“At Arthur Ashe Stadium, you can flip those lights on, you can go late. Whereas we don’t have that luxury of doing that…

“It’s really just a collaboration with the Secret Service to figure out the safest way to get the president on site, and to allow him to be able to participate and enjoy and be a part of what we’re doing, but at the same time, not disrupt the general flow.

“Not have something take place where the hallmark at the Ryder Cup—the first tee or some of these grandstands that we expect and would plan to be full—that we don’t impede that.”

