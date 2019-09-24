search
Golf News

Donald Trump gets go-ahead for new Scottish course

By Michael McEwan24 September, 2019
donald trump Trump International Trump Aberdeen MAcleod Course Golf in Aberdeen Golf In Scotland golf courses Trump Organisastion
Donald Trump

Long mooted plans for Donald Trump’s second Aberdeenshire golf course have been given the green light from planning officials today.

The 18-hole MacLeod Course, named after Trump’s Scottish mother Mary, will sit alongside the championship course that opened to the north of Aberdeen seven years ago.

Plans for the layout were unveiled in 2013 but ground has never been broken.

That, though, could soon change after councillors on the Formartine area committee approved the plans for the second course by eight votes to four.

On Thursday, councillors will vote on plans submitted by the Trump Organisation to build over 500 luxury homes on the Menie site, which could be built concurrent to the course.

WATCH - TRUMP ABERDEEN... REVIEWED!

Branded The Trump Estate, plans for the £150m housing development were revealed in July 2018 and comprise a range of two, three, four and five bedroom cottages, townhouses and mansions ranging in price from £295,000 to several million.

The MacLeod Course, meantime, has been designed by Martin Hawtree, the brains behind Trump’s original Aberdeenshire course.

