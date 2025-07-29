Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Donald Trump has credited the late Sir Sean Connery for his role he played in the development of the US president’s Aberdeenshire golf property.

Speaking at the opening of the New Course at Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Trump addressed the early difficulties he faced in getting the original course off the ground in the late ‘noughties’.

Central to overcoming those challenges? James Bond star Connery, apparently.

“This has been an unbelievable development,” said the ‘Commander in Chief’. “The land, they said it couldn’t get zoned. It was an impossibility. And Sean Connery said, ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.’ Once he said that, everything came into line.

“We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful, and the area has really welcomed us. If you remember, at the beginning, it wasn’t quite a warm welcome, but it wasn’t bad. But with time, they’ve liked us more and more. Now, they love us and we love them.”

US president Donald Trump hits the first shot to open his new golf course in Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/rUfLYbh6JN — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) July 29, 2025

Trump played the New Course this morning in the company of son Eric, Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley and 2002 PGA champion Rich Beem.

He said he intended to play ‘quickly’ before flying back to the USA this evening, bringing the curtain down on his five-day visit to Scotland.

“These [courses] are very hard to build, and you won’t see them built anymore,” he added. “You’ll probably never see another course built in the dunes, not dunes like this.”

The opening of the New Course kickstarts a busy fortnight for Trump International Golf Links Scotland. It hosts the Staysure PGA Seniors Championships this week, part of the Legends Tour schedule, before making its full DP World Tour debut next week with the staging of the inaugural Nexo Scottish Championship.

Both events will be played on the Old Course.

