There’s only a month to go until the Ryder Cup and just three days until the US captain Keegan Bradley announces the six players he’ll pick to complete the American side.
One of those players is heavily tipped to be Bradley himself.
The United States’ skipper finished 11th in qualifying for his own team, is the world No.13, and goes into the final round of the season-ending Tour Championship just three shots off the lead shared by Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood.
As a consequence, he’s under increasing pressure to give himself one of his six picks and become the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.
Ahead of this week’s event in Atlanta, Bradley admitted that wrestling with that decision was causing him a headache.
“To be honest, I feel like I’m still one of the best players in the world,” he said. “I figured the likelihood of being completely out of the picture was probably pretty slim. We’ve been preparing for this since then.
“It would be easier if I was top six or way out of it.”
Everybody appears to have an opinion on whether or not he should play – including the US president Donald Trump.
The golf-mad POTUS has backed major champ Bradley to combine being captain with playing, insisting that he has the ability to excel in both roles simultaneously.
In a post on Truth Social – his own social media platform – Trump wrote: “Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup team – as captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup.”
Trump added that he will be making an appearance at the match on Friday at the invite of the PGA Tour.
Whether or not he’ll be watching Keegan Bradley play or captain, we’ll find out this week.
