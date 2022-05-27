search
Donald Trump speaks up in support of LIV Series

Golf News

Donald Trump speaks up in support of LIV Series

By Jamie Hall19 May, 2022
donald trump PGA of America PGA Tour PGA Championship LIV Golf Invitational Series Saudi Golf League
Donald Trump Liv Tweet

Former US president Donald Trump has slammed the PGA Tour and PGA of America – and called on golf to “embrace” the LIV Series.

In one of his first acts on his new Truth Social platform, Trump accused both organisations of “taking advantage of players for many years”.

He also claimed executives at the tour make more money than the top players are capable of earning, while backing the controversial Saudi rebel series to “change that”.

• Tiger Woods snaps at cameraman at PGA

• DeChambeau OUT of the US PGA Championship

Trump also claimed charities would benefit from extra cash as a result of the breakaway tour, and took a swipe at the PGA of America over its prices.

“The ‘PGA’ has unlimited Tax Exempt status, makes a fortune, and pays executives salaries higher than virtually any of the very talented players can make in a good year,” he wrote.

“LIV can change that!

Donald Trump Liv

“Backed by Saudi Arabia... unlimited amounts of money will be available for the players, charity, and likewise the PGA will, as a result of this new competition, be forced to ‘pay up’, maybe even having to reduce their very bloated salaries.

“Golfers should embrace LIV, and watch what happens – much more of everything for all!”

• US PGA early betting guide

• LIV-bound Bland: "If I get banned I get banned"

It marks the first time the polarising former leader has spoken out about golf’s current power struggle, although two of his courses – Bedminster and Doral – feature on the LIV schedule.

His comments came during the week of the PGA Championship, which is being played at Southern Hills.

The tournament was due to be played at Bedminster in New Jersey, but the venue was stripped of the tournament following last year’s January 6 riots at the Capitol following Trump’s defeat in the US election.

That decision sparked a furious reaction from the Trump Organization, which accused the PGA of America of breaching a “binding contract”.

