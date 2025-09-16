Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ever wondered how US President Donald Trump feels about the upcoming rollback of the golf ball? Well, wonder no more.

The golf-mad POTUS started his latest week in office by having a go at a new NFL kick-off rule that has divided opinion. And whilst he was at it, Trump caught the rollback with a stray.

“The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule,” he started in a post on Truth Social. “How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the “normal” kickoff, and looks like hell.

“The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. “Sissy” football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!”

That’s when he chimed in on one of the hottest debates in golf: whether the ball is going too far.

“Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to “roll back” the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far,” Trump continued. “Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!”

The R&A and the USGA laid out the golf ball rollback plans in December 2023, which deemed that every existing ball currently in circulation will soon be non-conforming. For pros, that will be from January 2028, while the move will come into effect two years later for amateurs.

It’s expected to make balls up to 15 yards shorter at the elite level and up to five yards shorter for the rest of us.

Then CEO of the R&A Martin Slumbers said: “We are convinced that this decision is one of the key ways of achieving a sustainable future for golf, protecting the integrity of the game and meeting our environmental responsibilities.

“The measure we are taking has been carefully considered and calibrated while maintaining the ‘one game’ ethos deemed to be so important to the golf industry. Importantly, it also keeps the impact on recreational golfers to an absolute minimum.

“We are acting now because we want to ensure that future generations can enjoy the unique challenge of golf as much as we do.”

As expected, the rollback has split opinions in the game since being announced. For Trump, he’ll be 84 by the time this change affects him. We’ll see about that.