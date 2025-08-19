Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 2026 PGA Tour schedule has been released and among a raft of changes is the addition of a new Signature Event.

The Miami Championship, held between April 27 and May 3, will become the sixth of nine Signature Events in the American circuit’s calendar.

And, as previously reported, it will take place over the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral, in Miami, Florida.

Full details of the event are yet to be confirmed, but it will award 700 FedEx Cup points and boast a $20 million purse.

It will end the venue’s ten-year absence from the PGA Tour after welcoming the Doral Open from 1962 to 2006 and a World Golf Championships event from 2007 to 2016.

More recently, Trump Doral hosted a LIV Golf event in each of the last four seasons.

The Miami Championship, meanwhile, is one of 35 regular season events counting towards the FedEx, which will culminate in the 20th edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“We’re excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues,” said PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp.

“Inspired by our players and fans, we’re accelerating the Tour’s evolution and ushering in a new era of innovation on and off the course.

“We’re thrilled with our momentum in 2025, as our season-long ratings and event attendance are confirming that our players and their stories are resonating with fans.”

Once again, the nine Signature Events will include the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedEx Cup standings, as well as in-season qualifying via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.

Only the three player-hosted events – the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament – will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within ten shots of the lead.

Elsewhere, players are set to face a schedule headache, with three Signature Events taking place between the Masters and the PGA Championship.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.