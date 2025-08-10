Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In the dizzying aftermath of a second DP World Tour win on home soil, Grant Forrest was met with quite the surprise.

A video call from president Donald Trump.

Scotland’s Forrest cruised to a four-shot victory in the Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links on Sunday, his first victory on the DP World Tour in four years.

The 32-year-old produced a masterclass in the wind on Trump’s prized venue in Aberdeen – adding to his Hero Open title at Fairmont St Andrews back in 2021 and claiming a cheque of almost £350,000.

And in a video shared by the DP World Tour on X, Forrest spoke with the president on the phone for several minutes after lifting the trophy.

Ironically, Trump interrupted his own round of golf to congratulate Forrest. He was playing the Trump International course in Washington D.C.

“Your name’s going to be on the board for a long time Grant,” Trump told Forrest.

“I watched it, he’s some player. I look forward to playing with him – in fact I will play with him tomorrow if he could get on a plane.

“Get on a plane and come over here Grant.

“We all watched you play. We just came out, what a round of golf. What three rounds of brilliant golf.

“Your swing is great and it’s a great honour you won, thank you very much.”

Forrest was clearly taken aback by Trump’s call.

On his victory, the Scot added: “It’s amazing, just speechless.

“I think it is the same week as I won four years ago on the calendar so just amazing, that must say something about this week and being at home.

“I just can’t believe it. It’s been such a tough year on the golf course. It’s just a crazy game that you can go and come out and do this, with what feels out of nowhere.”

